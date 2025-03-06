“Hamilton” Skips “Deeply Politicized” Kennedy Center, Tree Pollen Is Back, and We Found a Terrific Guatemalan Bakery for You to Try

Good morning. Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 50. A low of 33 tonight. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

Fantazma, “Hatuey.” I dig this excellent DC power trio’s tribute to a legendary Taíno freedom fighter who, just before his execution in the 16th century, is said to have asked a friar there who was trying to convert him to Christianity whether Spaniards like him would go to heaven. When he was assured they would, Hatuey replied that he would prefer to go to hell. Metal. Fantazma play the Wonderland Ballroom tonight with Zipa and Aztlan.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

The room where it won’t happen: The Kennedy Center won’t host “Hamilton” next year because of President Trump‘s takeover: “It became untenable for us to participate in an organization that had become so deeply politicized,” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said. (NYT)

Cut scene: The Congressional Budget Office said there’s no way for Republicans to achieve their spending cuts without touching Medicaid or Medicare benefits. (Washington Post) Trump is expected to issue an executive order today that’s intended to begin the process of dismantling the Department of Education. (WSJ) The administration plans to cut 80,000 workers from the VA, which would bring the agency back to its staffing levels before the Biden administration. (AP) Our bad: The CDC asked some fired workers to return to work. (AP) The Merit Systems Protection Board rescinded the firings of thousands of fired USDA workers. (NYT)

Who let the DOGE out? Employees at the US African Development Foundation blocked representatives from Elon Musk‘s DOGE project from entering their workplace. A security officer called up with a report of “‘very young men’ with backpacks.” They said they’d return today. (Washington Post)

A rare brake in momentum: The Supreme Court yesterday said the Trump administration must pay USAID contractors who’d already performed work. (Politico) On the other hand: The DC Court of Appeals allowed the administration to temporarily continue its removal of Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel. (Washington Post)

Potash update: US farmers would like a fertilizer carveout from Trump’s tariffs on Canada. (National Post) Trump paused tariffs on cars produced in North America. (NYT)

• “Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon’s new deputy press secretary, is facing backlash over a series of recent social media comments in which she has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, opposed U.S. aid to Israel and amplified Kremlin talking points.” (Jewish Insider) Wilson is an “overt internet troll with a long history of bigoted, xenophobic, and deliberately provocative shitposting.” (Mother Jones)

Hidden Eats, by Ike Allen

Xelajú’s Bakery and Restaurant

This simple bakery and lunch counter—bearing the Mayan name for the Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango—took over a former Pica Taco on upper 14th Street last summer. Inside, there’s a cabinet filled with all varieties of pan dulce (including lizard-shaped buns), sprinkled with sesame seeds and burnished in the oven. They’ll remind you of sweet breads from a Salvadoran or Mexican bakery. But when eating here, look for the Guatemalan idiosyncrasies: a porridge-y rice-based tamal steamed in a banana leaf; or better yet, a platter of three fresh-fried tostadas topped from edge to edge with limey guacamole, refried black beans, or the unusual ensalada rusa, a “Russian” mayo-based slaw of green beans, carrots, and peppers. (4610 14th Street, Northwest)

Local news links:

Life comes achoo fast: Tree pollen is in the air, and allergies are back. (WTOP)

• Trump has backed off his threats to take over DC following “constructive conversations” with Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s administration. (Washington Post) Bowser’s hint that she would repaint BLM Plaza is a “pretty sensible decision,” says one of the artists who painted the mural. (The 51st) Here’s what the cleanup of encampments in DC looks like. (Street Sense)

• One of the the DC cops involved in Karon Hylton-Brown‘s death who’s back on the job after being reinstated following a pardon by Trump, has been accused of other “reckless” pursuits. (WCP)

Excuse me, officer, but I thought this was America: “Two alleged thrill-seekers are facing charges after reportedly sneaking onto the roof of a Ballston apartment building and parachuting off of it earlier this year.” (ARLnow)

Thursday’s event picks:

• Phillips after 5 hosts a Techno Takeover, inspired by Kraftwerk.

• Build F1-inspired race cars out of LEGO.

• It’s A Mother****ing Pleasure opens at Woolly Mammoth.

RIP Roy Ayers. Onward.

