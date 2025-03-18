Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Middleburg

Just west of Dulles, the greater Middleburg area, in the heart of Virginia’s horse country, feels a world apart from DC. The town and the surrounding Piedmont landscape, with their patchwork of wineries, 19th-century stone houses, and single-lane country roads, seem transported from a previous era, even as the region has witnessed recent development. Here we spotlight the best new restaurants, shops, and activities worth a trip.
Food and Drink
Black Market
39285 Little River Tpk., Aldie
In 2022, when the Aldie Country Store closed, locals wondered what would become of the space, in a quaint historic building. The new owners, restaurateur Carlos Miranda and the Rubano family, floated a string of ambitious concepts. Finally, last fall, the Rubanos opened the Black Market, a handsome gourmet shop and dining room. Visitors can find charcuterie, raclette, pastas, and cocktails on the menu, plus a selection of specialty Italian goods for sale in the store.
Lark Brewing Co.
24205 James Monroe Hwy., Aldie
The large barn-like structure that houses Lark Brewing Co. popped up suddenly outside Aldie last year. It’s an ideal weekend retreat, with more than a dozen taps of lagers and ales, a 400-bottle wine cellar, a covered patio with fire pits, and a dog-friendly courtyard featuring summertime games and live music. Reservable igloos with heaters keep the outdoor drinking possibilities alive during colder months.
Nomad
14 S. Madison St.
Nomad, a bourbon sipper’s bar, opened last fall in a brick building in downtown Middleburg that previously housed a brewery. The bourbon menu is for serious drinkers, but the decor—featuring Persian rugs and camel motifs—strays far from Kentucky. Not into whiskey? Plenty of local beers are on tap, as well as a modest menu of bar snacks.
Middleburg Deli
2 N. Liberty St.
For three decades, Middleburg Deli has been the spot in downtown for takeout lunch. Which explains the concern from locals when longtime owners Maria and Pedro Fuentes announced they were retiring in early 2024 and the relief when the new owners largely maintained the status quo. The California Cruiser (pesto mayo, Swiss, avocado, sprouts, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a sub roll) remains a go-to option.
Bluewater Cocina
12 S. Pendleton St.
Since opening in summer 2023, Bluewater Cocina has thrived as a beachy, subtropical enclave in downtown Middleburg. The Mexican eatery, run by Christina and Michael Kozich of nearby Bluewater Kitchen, serves fish tacos; carnitas; chips and elote salsa; and various salt-rimmed tequila cocktails in Mason jars. The garden-like space feels more Austin or San Diego than Loudoun County.
Shops and Things to Do
Salamander
500 N. Pendleton St.
Salamander, a luxury resort in Middleburg with an award-winning spa, commands $400-plus room rates. But for those on a budget, the property features many activities for about $50 or less, including cooking classes at Harrimans Grill, guided hikes, and pony rides at the equestrian center.
Tom Becke
2 W. Washington St.
In October, Tom Becke, an upscale outdoor-apparel line known for its waxed canvas jackets, cotton Oxford shirts, and leather accessories, opened a brick-and-mortar location in Middleburg—only the fourth one in the US. The store, with its rustic wood detailing and chandelier lighting, is in the Noble House, an 1820s brick building on a corner of Washington Street. Radcliff and Mary Menge, the company’s founders, met in law school at Washington and Lee University.
Every Little Something
109 W. Washington St.
In 2014, Nicole Ferguson, a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, founded the stationery business Every Little Something, earning a reputation for her luxury wedding invitations. Last May, she opened her first storefront, in downtown Middleburg, where she has curated a premium selection of home goods, stationery, and crafts.
Museum of Hounds and Hunting North America
11 W. Washington St.
Last year, the Museum of Hounds and Hunting North America, based in Leesburg, opened a Middleburg location. In a three-story building, the new museum spotlights art inspired by this sporting tradition, including a collection of bronze sculptures and a current exhibit with mixed-oil paintings by local Piedmont artists (those are available for purchase). The museum is open to visitors Friday through Sunday from noon to 4; $5 admission includes a tour.
Middleburg Books
17 S. Madison St.
Mary Beth Manion and Christina Duffy, who met in the library at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown, opened Middleburg Books in 2023, after the last independent bookstore in the area had closed. In a circa-1750 building, it hosts author events and supper clubs and offers a monthly book subscription service.
Federal & Black
5 S. Madison St.
Rebecca Kidder’s home-goods shop, Federal & Black, started as an online business before she opened her Middleburg storefront in 2023. The rustic space features a country-inspired selection of antiques and accessories. Last year, the Shopkeepers, a website that spotlights the top independent stores around the world, named Federal & Black one of its ten best new shops of 2024.
What’s Selling
In addition to its Blue Ridge mountain views, wineries, and equestrian culture, Middleburg offers a mix of historic homes, farmhouses, and modern estates. Here’s a sample of recent sales.
$690,000
A secluded wood-paneled house on nearly four acres with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a skylight, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an elevated deck.
$775,000
An updated 1875 Colonial about five miles from downtown featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a sunroom, a porch, and a garden house.
$975,000
An upgraded 1914 house downtown with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a screened porch, a patio, a gazebo, and a large fenced backyard.
$1,295,000
A four-bedroom farmhouse on more than three acres with three and a half bathrooms, a sunroom, multiple porches and patios, a fenced backyard, and an equestrian facility.
$1,925,000
A 4,280-square-foot house on more than three landscaped acres with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a partially covered rear deck, a pool, a gazebo, a spring-fed pond, and a detached carriage house.
This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.