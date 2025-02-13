Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in National Harbor

A few decades ago, National Harbor was nothing more than a vacant stretch along the Potomac River where a plantation once stood. But in 2008, the neighborhood began to rise as part of a multibillion-dollar development that came to include an MGM casino, a convention facility, and a town center. Today, National Harbor, across the river from Old Town Alexandria, offers restaurants and retail destinations, plus a glowing Ferris wheel you can see when flying into Reagan National Airport. Here are some of the best new arrivals to the area, a few old standbys, and a couple hidden gems on the outskirts.
Eat and Drink
Crumbl
location_on
128 Waterfront St.
The cookies at the Utah-based chain Crumbl can be controversial: Some find them too sweet and soft. But everywhere the chain lands, it also produces diehard fans. The latest location, in a National Harbor storefront (128 Waterfront St.) is sure to generate lines—and lots of late-night delivery orders.
Crimson Coward
location_on
150 National Plaza
Nashville-style hot chicken has exploded in popularity in recent years, with franchises popping up everywhere. One LA chain, Crimson Coward, has now expanded into Maryland and Virginia. Its new National Harbor outpost is slinging super-spicy chicken tenders over slices of white bread, which quickly turn brick-red. Also available: chicken and waffles, hot chicken-loaded fries, and Southern sides like mac and cheese and fried pickles.
Succotash
location_on
186 Waterfront St.
Chef Edward Lee’s Korean/Southern restaurant, Succotash, has arguably become the neighborhood’s top brunch spot. Kimchi crab dip, chicken and waffles, and bourbon cocktails bring crowds to the commodious dining room every weekend and until 10 on weeknights for dinner.
Luming’s
location_on
9201 Livingston Rd.
Hidden in a bungalow-like cottage off Oxon Hill Road, Luming’s is a few minutes removed from the neighborhood’s glossier parts. You’ll find an extensive selection of Filipino prepared foods—pancit noodles, housemade tropical baked goods, barbecue skewers, and lumpia (Filipino egg rolls)—ready to be packed up as a lunch takeout plate.
Hovermale’s
location_on
9011 Livingston Rd.
Places like Hovermale’s used to be commonplace. Now the soft-serve and hot-dog stand survives as a rare slice of vintage Americana. Since 1954, it has offered sundaes, chocolate-vanilla-twist cones, and chili half-smokes, and remains an ideal summer-evening stop after an afternoon of shopping.
Shops and Things to Do
MGM National Harbor
Display until the end of March
MGM National Harbor brought plenty of glitz when it opened in 2016. In honor of Lunar New Year, the casino’s soaring glass-enclosed “conservatory” is home to a Year of the Snake display, with a 28-foot depiction of the reptile and a 30-foot-tall bonsai tree. The display runs until the end of March; admission is free. Meanwhile, the likes of Boyz II Men, Bill Bellamy, and Meshuggah will be performing in the casino’s theater this spring.
Water Lantern Festival
March 29 and 30
MGM National Harbor brought plenty of glitz when it opened in 2016. In honor of Lunar New Year, the casino’s soaring glass-enclosed “conservatory” is home to a Year of the Snake display, with a 28-foot depiction of the reptile and a 30-foot-tall bonsai tree. The display runs until the end of March; admission is free. Meanwhile, the likes of Boyz II Men, Bill Bellamy, and Meshuggah will be performing in the casino’s theater this spring.
Community Love Hub
location_on
169 American Way
The goal of locally and Black-owned MahoganyBooks is to make books by, for, and about Black people more accessible. Owners Derrick and Ramunda Young opened their National Harbor outpost in 2021, but they have nearly two decades of experience curating stories from the African diaspora for all ages.
MahoganyBooks
location_on
121 American Way
Amid the chain stores in National Harbor that cater to shoppers in majority-Black Prince George’s County, Community Love Hub stands out. It’s a Black-owned boutique and brand that stocks locally designed, community-focused apparel and gear. The shop is a draw for other reasons, too: It boasts an in-store basketball hoop and arcade games.
Thread & Sole
location_on
178 Waterfront St.
In addition to selling custom-made sneakers, Thread & Sole, owned by designer Markita Miler, offers “Kinetics Lab”—DIY workshops on how to sew, paint, and customize shoes and other apparel.
What’s Selling
Just south of the Beltway, National Harbor features a blend of modern condos and townhouses along the Potomac. Beyond the 350-acre mixed-used development, the area offers more affordable single-family homes. Here’s a sample of recent sales around the neighborhood.
$360,000
An upgraded three-bedroom house ten minutes from Nation-al Harbor with one and a half bathrooms, a finished basement, a backyard deck, and a carport.
$520,000
A 2,618-square-foot house near the casino with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fireplace, a sunroom, and a big backyard.
$645,000
A two-bedroom condo in the Flats at National Harbor with two bath-rooms, a foyer, a den, and two garage parking spaces.
$845,000
A recently built townhouse in the Potomac Overlook community with three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a den, a loft, a roof deck, and a two-car garage.
$1,000,000
A 5,557-square-foot townhouse in Potomac Overlook with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half baths, a built-in projector in the recreation room, a loft, a terrace, and a two-car garage.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.