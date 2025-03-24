26 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Close out March with a pink fireworks show at the Wharf’s Bloomaroo. Or, raise your baseball cap in the air with fellow Nationals fans at Saturday’s season opener.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

March 24–30

Bloomaroo at the Wharf. The Wharf’s cherry blossom-inspired Bloomaroo is an all-ages commemoration of springtime. Visitors will find koi kite decorating, face painting, a haiku creation station, and blossom-themed pop-up bars. Guests can also watch R&B, pop, and international performances across multiple stages. To close out the affair, there will be a pink fireworks finale along the decorated waterfront (Sat, free, Wharf). Nationals’ Opening Day. Show your Natitude this week at Opening Day at Nationals Park. Cheer on our home team as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can look forward to a first pitch from Hall of Fame sports writer Thomas Boswell, a flyover, caricature artists, face painters, a T-shirt giveaway, new food vendors and experiences, and a pre-game appearance with Screech and Budweiser Clydesdales at the Center Field Gate (Sat, $27+, Nationals Park). Sakura Sunday at National Harbor. National Harbor’s annual Sakura Sunday brings a Japanese pop-up market, art, music and dance, culinary treats, and more to the Maryland waterfront as part of National Cherry Blossom Festival events. Attendees can learn jojutsu and sword-training from live demonstrators, groove to the bilingual band Off-Knowneous, and be a part of the Water Lantern Festival. If you’re looking for refreshments, there will be tea offerings and Asian street food under the Capital Canopy marketplace (Sun, free, National Harbor). Pink Beats music series. Pink Beats—an outdoor music festival featuring local bands—will kick off at Water Park this week presenting a happy hour outdoor concert programmed by Songbyrd DC. The headliner is alternative rock group Flowers for the Dead. Guests can also play lawn games, score food and drink deals, and watch a magic show (Thurs, free, Arlington). Blossom Kite Festival. Kite flyers can soar kites and play games on the Washington Monument Grounds for the Blossom Kite Festival. In between flying your creative kite, you can watch family-friendly music performances, and see kite demos by experts Quantum Kite Team, Wings Over Washington Kite Club, Fire & Ice Kite Team, and traditional Edo-style kite master Mr. Mikio Toki (Sat, free, National Mall). Earth to Space: Arts Breaking the Sky festival. Artist Lia Halloran, actor Tom Hanks, and comedian David Zambuka join a group of astronauts and researchers in the Kennedy Center’s three-week international festival that explores the marvels of space and nature through panel discussions, film screenings, music, poetry, and an art exhibition (Fri through April 20, free, Kennedy Center).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

View colorful photography, paintings, and mixed media at the opening reception of “ARTivism: New Beginnings Exhibit” by local arts organization Love 4 Immigrants (Mon, free, MLK Library).

Watch a screening of the film The Color Purple at the library (Tues, free, MLK Library).

English writer Samantha Harvey shares her Booker Prize-winning novel Orbital at Politics and Prose (Wed, free, Northwest DC).

Play bingo at Astro Beer Hall while watching lively performances by local drag queens Tara Hoot and Shelita (Thurs, free entry, Shirlington).

Check out the diaries, drawings, maps, and other archival material from George Washington and King George III of Britain as part of the Library of Congress’ new exhibition (opens Fri, free, Library of Congress).

Get a bit of spring cleaning done at UpCycle Creative Reuse Center’s trinket swap (Sat, free, Alexandria).

Community and heritage:

Listen to traditional French-language Louisiana tunes played by Grammy-winners Louis Michot and Leyla McCalla at the Library of Congress (Wed, free, but tickets required, Library of Congress).

Georgetown University professor Maurice Jackson introduces his latest local Black history book Rhythms of Resistance and Resilience to readers at Politics and Prose (Wed, free, Wharf).

Theater and shows:

Soul, R&B, and hip-hop blend together at Mary J. Blige’s DC concert (Wed $79+, Capital One Arena).

Improv and comedy performers arrive at DC Arts Center for another hilarious DC Sketchfest; tickets are selling fast (Wed-Sat, free+, virtual, Adams Morgan).

Jason’s Lyric Live! adapts the Black culture movie hit into a theater production (Thurs through May 4, $33+, National Theatre).

Watch the action movie Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark while the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra plays the score live (Fri-Sun, $28+, Bethesda).

Music and concerts:

Punk band Big shares the concert lineup with DC’s Drivel at Pie Shop (Mon, $15, H Street Corridor).

ANOHNI’s bewitching vocals fill Lincoln Theatre (Wed, $55, U Street Corridor).

Five bands from five regional states play a one-night show at Pie Shop (Fri, $15, H Street Corridor).

Synthpop trio Parlour Magic co-headlines a concert at Comet Ping Pong (Sat, $18, Northwest DC).

Bites and beverages:

Raise a glass of whiskey to Women’s History Month at The Watergate Hotel’s Women Whisky Wednesday tasting (Wed, $10, Downtown).

Medina’s hidden gem bar is celebrating their women mixologists with a live DJ and gin cocktails (Wed, free entry, Shaw).

Savor crispy chicken, green tea mochi ice cream, and other delights at Jinya Ramen Bar’s Cherry Blossom Sake Tasting (Thurs, $65, Union Market).

Things to do with kids:

Families can take their kids to Blossom Bash for face painting, glitter tattoos, live chalk art, and live music at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center (Sun, free, Tysons).

