Tariffs Cause Jitters, Trayon White Wants His Old Job Back, and Barack Obama Visited the Cherry Blossoms

Alan Sparhawk, “Get Still.” Grief haunts “White Roses, My God,” Sparhawk’s first solo album since the death of his wife, Mimi Parker, in 2022. Sparhawk purposely masked his vocals on this record, a move that honors the separation he’s endured and points a way forward from Low, the band he and Parker led with their golden voices for decades. Sparhawk plays the Atlantis tonight with Circuit Des Yeux.

Tariff-fied: President Trump has branded Wednesday “Liberation Day,” when he’ll announce more trade-war measures. Aides have drafted a plan that would “impose tariffs of around 20 percent on most imports to the United States.” (Washington Post) Some of his allies in Congress may not be aboard: Several Republicans could join Democrats in a probably symbolic anti-tariff measure brought by US Senator Tim Kaine. (Politico) The markets are very nervous. (NYT) US Senator Cory Booker began a marathon filibuster on the Senate floor last night to oppose Trump’s policies, and he was still speaking early this morning. (NYT)

Elections to watch today: Voters in Florida and Wisconsin could provide an early referendum on the sweeping changes the Trump administration has made in its first two months in office. There are two special elections in Florida, including one Republicans are a bit nervous about, and a judicial election in Wisconsin into which Elon Musk has poured money. (NYT)

Immigration: The administration acknowledged Monday that it deported a Maryland resident by mistake, but it says there’s nothing it can do about what it called a “good faith’’ error. (The Atlantic) In a filing, the Justice Department said that Kilmar Abrego Garcia “will not likely be tortured or killed in El Salvador.” (Politico) A US judge in California “temporarily blocked the Trump administration Monday from ending humanitarian protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in the United States, days before they were set to lose their work permits and shield against deportation.” (Washington Post)

Today in alarmed experts: The administration has fired career prosecutors at the Justice Department. (AP) Musk’s DOGE project is attempting to transfer the US Institute of Peace’s building to the GSA, for no compensation. (Wired) Federal workers describe lousy conditions as they return to the office. (NYT) The administration has cut child-care centers for federal workers. (Washington Post) A “rare internal revolt within DOGE” has delayed a plan to cut 10,000 employees at HHS. (Politico) The administration plans a review of grants to Harvard. (Washington Post)

• The White House declared Signalgate over. (NPR)

• A coalition of Democrats sued the administration over Trump’s recent executive order about elections, calling it an “unconstitutional power grab.” (Washington Post)

• There’s an effort afoot to improve the lousy food in the US House of Representatives. (NOTUS)

• Trump had Kid Rock over yesterday to talk about ticket fees. (WUSA9)

Where to play mini golf around town, by Daniella Byck

Warm weather, cherry blossoms, and eyes swollen from allergies: It’s officially spring in DC. If you’re trying to soak it in before humidity and mosquitos arrive, a game of mini golf is a fun way to get outside. The Miniature Golf Course at East Potomac Golf Links recently underwent a renovation, restoring some of the original features such as models of the Capitol and White House. Perch Putt, the course on the rooftop park at Capital One Center, just reopened for the season, with food trucks and a tiki bar for post-game fuel. In Arlington, the course at Upton Hill Regional Park was designed by Jim Bryan, whom Sports Illustrated dubbed “the father of modern miniature golf,” and features many fun obstacles to putt through.

• Canada has bought anti-tariff bus stop ads in DC.

• Georgetown, Howard, and George Mason are among the local universities that have seen a surge in law-school applications.

• The mural on Black Lives Matter Plaza is gone, and so are the street signs that declared its name.

• Four great spring travel deals for Washingtonian readers.

• Republicans may add anti-abortion language to a measure that would fix the hole they blew in the District’s budget. (Jake Sherman)

• The DC Council is likely to approve a measure that would make it easier to hold secret meetings. (Axios D.C.)

• Trayon White says he’ll run for the DC Council seat from which he was expelled recently, saying, “I’m walking in my innocence.” (WTOP) He’s among 13 candidates who have filed to run. (Washington Post)

• DC’s office vacancy rate went down slightly. (WBJ)

• Air traffic controllers at National Airport had a fistfight, and one got arrested. (Adam Tuss)

• A local man took in the cherry blossoms. (Barack Obama)

• Tyler, The Creator performs songs from his new album, “Chromakopia,” at Capital One Arena.

• Max Weinberg plays the first of two shows at Wolf Trap.

• Nubya Garcia plays the Birchmere.

