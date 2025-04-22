Please Stop Joking That JD Vance Killed the Pope

Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis hours before the pontiff died Monday. Quite unfairly, and ever since, people with social media accounts have suggested a connection exists between the two events.

This is just mean. There’s zero connection between Vance’s meeting and Francis’s final hours on earth.

Man, this is no meme. Jd Vance killed Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/SmILpJdSDJ — altofcontrol (@altofcontrol) April 21, 2025

Seriously, this has to stop.

In retrospect, maybe we should have seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/GgKcUFDCiX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 21, 2025

Vice President of the United States is an important job, and the holder of the office deserves better than being portrayed with a swollen head and an inability to pronounce the letter “r.”

Some unkind souls have even suggested that Vance is a jinx, based on a previous unfortunate interaction with a trophy. This, too, is wrong, because both things could have easily happened to anyone.

If I was next on JD Vance’s schedule, I would be shaking in my boots pic.twitter.com/rMwDrySFAs — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 21, 2025

Hmm, okay, a Kennedy has weighed in. But this tweet is not dispositive, and I’ll thank you to stop emailing it to me.

Okay JD killed the pope — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 21, 2025

