Please Stop Joking That JD Vance Killed the Pope

That's ridiculous. Also, here are some of the jokes.

Vice President JD Vance met with pope Francis at the Vatican on April 20, 2025. Photo by (EV) Vatican media/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis hours before the pontiff died Monday. Quite unfairly, and ever since, people with social media accounts have suggested a connection exists between the two events.

amazing that he thought this would stop people from saying he killed him

[image or embed]

— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:52 AM

This is just mean. There’s zero connection between Vance’s meeting and Francis’s final hours on earth.

Seriously, this has to stop.

Vice President of the United States is an important job, and the holder of the office deserves better than being portrayed with a swollen head and an inability to pronounce the letter “r.”

[image or embed]

— Asher (@uchusky23.com) April 21, 2025 at 7:57 AM

Some unkind souls have even suggested that Vance is a jinx, based on a previous unfortunate interaction with a trophy. This, too, is wrong, because both things could have easily happened to anyone.

Hmm, okay, a Kennedy has weighed in. But this tweet is not dispositive, and I’ll thank you to stop emailing it to me.

 

