100 Very Best Restaurant 2016: Rose’s Luxury

The line still snakes down the block at Aaron Silverman’s no-reservations dining room, though the reward doesn’t quite inspire the sheer joy it used to. A once-airtight menu of knockout dishes now yields the occasional dud (a ho-hum Peruvian chicken). Still, to put things in perspective, we’re comparing what was a near-perfect dining experience with one that’s currently very, very good. We’ll continue to brave an hour-plus wait for, say, a meltingly tender goat confit. And, of course, for the warm welcome. Silverman’s rowhouse exudes hospitable charm, and this is still one of DC’s most happening parties.
Don’t miss: sausage-and-lychee salad; vadouvan curry; carrots with yogurt and harissa; chocolate mousse; corn crème brûlée; coconut ice cream.
See what other restaurants made our 100 Very Best Restaurants list. This article appears in our February 2016 issue of Washingtonian.