Things to Do in DC This Week (January 9-11): Bowie Movies, Comedy from Stephen Lynch, and a Schlafly Beer Showcase

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

MUSIC Touring musicians don’t always hit the road in winter, which makes January a prime time to support local bands. The Black Cat is featuring Baltimore orchestral rock band Community Center alongside rock band Bells & Hunters and indie-pop singer-songwriter Emily Henry, both from DC. $10, 7:30 PM.

BEER Michigan brewery Dark Horse is officially available at DC bars, and it’s celebrating with four launch parties this week. The first is Monday night at the Iron Horse Tap Room and features the brewery’s standard beers as well as special bourbon barrel-aged brews. Free, 5 PM.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

FILM Songbyrd honors the one-year anniversary of David Bowie’s death by screening some of his film performances, including Labyrinth and Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars—plus they’ll play some of his records as well. Free, 8 PM.

DISCUSSION As part of the District II exhibit at the National Building Museum, photographers Chris Earnshaw, Phil Portlock, Bill Lebovich, and Joseph Mills are speaking on Tuesday night on a panel at the National Building Museum entitled Documenting Downtown DC. The panel, moderated by filmmaker Jeff Krulik (Heavy Metal Parking Lot), will discuss the developments of the 1960s (Metrorail, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., etc) and their influence on the development of Downtown DC. $20, 6:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

BEER Renowned St. Louis brewery Schlafly is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Churchkey is celebrating with co-founder Tom Schlafly and ambassador brewer Stephen Hale, who will share stories from the brewery. The bar will feature 25 different Schlafly beers, including three from its own cellar (2008 and 2011 vintages of Schlafly Reserve Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout plus apricot Berliner Weisse The Eleventh Labor) as well as a trio of dessert draft beers (Sticky Toffee Porter, Mexican Chocolate Stout, and Toasted Coconut Stout). Downstairs restaurant Birch & Barley will pair Schlafly beers with their 5-course tasting menu. Free, 5 PM.

MUSIC Songwriter/comedian Stephen Lynch has performed his brand of musical stand-up on Comedy Central, Broadway (as the lead in The Wedding Singer), and on multiple albums. His “The My Old Heart Tour” kicks off on Wednesday night at the Birchmere. $25, 7:30 PM.

DISCUSSION Three recipients of the 2017 International Medal of Arts will be at the Hirshhorn to discuss their commitment to cultural diplomacy through the visual arts and international cultural exchange. Nick Cave, Imran Qureshi, and Pat Stier will join art critic and journalist Deborah Solomon for this “Meet the Artists” panel. Free, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS Doctor/journalist James Hamblin will read from his book If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining a Human Body on Wednesday at Sixth & I. The book is named after the video series Hamblin hosts for The Atlantic, exploring human stories behind topics in health and wellness. $12, 6 PM.

