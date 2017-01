If you eat on H Street but don’t photograph your food, are you still hungry?

1. The oozing filling shot at Dangerously Delicious Pies

Late night stop after an H street night Danger: blackberry overload ahead #dangerouslydeliciouspies Photo Credit to @linnyfaye A photo posted by Happy Hours||Events||Giveaways (@dcmillennials) on Dec 26, 2015 at 9:39pm PST

2. The obligatory “this stein is bigger than my face” shot from Biergarten Haus

A photo posted by Devin Lilly (@devtherev22) on Nov 5, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

3. Maketto‘s beautifully plated answer to fried chicken

hello to the unanimously favored dish of the trip. i could eat buckets of this fried chicken… skin. 🙇🏻‍♀️ #jennifeats A photo posted by JENNIFSHIN (@jennifshin) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Related 7 Photos Every Real Washingtonian Has Instagrammed

4. The chalkboard menus at Bullfrog (usually taken from a distance because of the insane line)

Come get some breakfast with us at #BullfrogBagelsDC 1341 H st. NE here till 1 😜 #BullfrogBagelsDC #dcasfuck #WeAreTheOnesWeHaveBeenWaitingFor #SkyyHi #QueensOfTheUnderground #Breakfast #BagelsBar A photo posted by Janelle Skyy (@skysthelimitrjd) on Feb 1, 2015 at 6:44am PST

5. A bird’s eye view “before” photo of your Toki Underground ramen

So we meet again 🍜😋 #tokiunderground #dcdining #districteats #dc #ramen #sogood #curry #foodporn A photo posted by Rachel Eve ♡ (@rachelevenewman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Share this story.