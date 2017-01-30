Sadie’s Weekdays Now Serving Bagels and Coffee Out of DGS Delicatessen

A new spot for your morning coffee and bagel with cream cheese opened in Dupont today.

The owner of Park View coffee shop Colony Club will be running a pop-up-style breakfast joint out of the front counter at DGS Delicatessen. Dubbed Sadie’s Weekdays, the New York-style coffee shop will serve Bullfrog Bagels breakfast sandwiches from 7 to 11 am on weekdays, when DGS was previously closed.

The owners of DGS and Colony Club have been looking to collaborate for a while. After all, they’re connected by blood. “We all grew up in DC together,” says Colony Club co-founder Max Zuckerman of his cousins, DGS owners Nick and Dave Wiseman. “When I was getting ready to open Colony Club, they gave me advice and coached me through it. We always thought it would be fun to do something together.”

Colony Club baristas will serve up a menu of espresso drinks, cold brew, tea, and Ceremony drip coffee. Breakfast options include classics like smoked salmon with cream cheese, dill, and capers, as well as twists such as an avocado sandwich with cucumber salad and sprouts. In addition to the handful of sandwiches, the menu also includes a yogurt parfait.

DGS Delicatessen will continue to open for lunch at 11:30 am on weekdays.

Sadie’s Weekdays. 7-11am Monday-Friday. 1317 Connecticut Ave NW.

