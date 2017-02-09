27 DC-Area Restaurant Trends We Love

1. Seafood towers

2. Ribs beyond pork (goat, lamb)

3. Mocktails that are better than cocktails

4. Reservations

5. The $45 tasting menu

6. Breakfast-for-dinner (i.e. savory waffles)

7. More $10 cocktails

8. Amaro and vermouth menus

9. Bars built for dining

11. Free house-filtered sparkling

12. Better delivery options

13. Crispy chicken skins

14. Dishes topped with fancy breadcrumbs (see The Red Hen, Tail Up Goat)

15. Japanese food that’s not just sushi and ramen

16. Comfortable dining chairs (see ya, industrial-chic)

17. Weekend happy hours

18. Cool custom serving ware

19. Chesapeake bycatch as a centerpiece (pufferfish, sugar toads)

20. Boozy desserts

21. Vegetarian sandwiches

22. Funky ciders

23. Gourmet corner stores

24. Alcohol sales at farmers markets

25. Tiki

26. Local chef collaborations (Buttercream at All-Purpose, Erik Bruner-Yang at Sweetgreen)

27. Single occupancy unisex bathrooms

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

