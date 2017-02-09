27 DC-Area Restaurant Trends We Love

1. Seafood towers
2. Ribs beyond pork (goat, lamb)
3. Mocktails that are better than cocktails
4. Reservations
5. The $45 tasting menu
6. Breakfast-for-dinner (i.e. savory waffles)
7. More $10 cocktails
8. Amaro and vermouth menus
9. Bars built for dining
10. Local chef collaborations
11. Free house-filtered sparkling
12. Better delivery options
13. Crispy chicken skins
14. Dishes topped with fancy breadcrumbs (see The Red Hen, Tail Up Goat)
15. Japanese food that’s not just sushi and ramen
16. Comfortable dining chairs (see ya, industrial-chic)
17. Weekend happy hours
18. Cool custom serving ware
19. Chesapeake bycatch as a centerpiece (pufferfish, sugar toads)
20. Boozy desserts
21. Vegetarian sandwiches
22. Funky ciders
23. Gourmet corner stores
24. Alcohol sales at farmers markets
25. Tiki
26. Local chef collaborations (Buttercream at All-Purpose, Erik Bruner-Yang at Sweetgreen)
27. Single occupancy unisex bathrooms
This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.