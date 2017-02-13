Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

SOME Jr. Gala Raises Over $335,000 For Affordable Housing In District

By on
The 14th annual SOME Jr. Gala filled the National Museum of Women in the Arts on Friday night.

Led by a group of D.C. area young professionals, the 2017 SOME (So Others Might Eat) Jr. Gala raised a record-setting $335,000+ on Friday night.

Guests ham it up for the camera.
Lauren Culbertson and Sasha Simpson.

The sold-out formal affair drew 800 guests to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, for an evening of cocktails and dancing, with live music provided by the Blue Tips Rhythm Revue.

SOME Jr. Gala co-chairs Patrick Brennan and Alden Barsness, with Father John Adams (center).
Morrison Brothers Band singer Willie Morrison and T.H.E model Mollie Thorsen.

Proceeds from the event will be allocated to the nonprofit’s affordable housing programs for homeless and very low-income families, including the organization’s Fendall Heights building for veterans.

Mike Dunkle, Gwen Fraker, and FamousDC’s Kathryn Lyons.
Olivia Pavco-Giaccia and Sophia Sokolowski.

This year’s gala was co-chaired by Alden Barsness and Patrick Brennan, with support from board members George Barsness, Zack Dugan, Ken Johnson, Nicole Kim, Rebecca Lindner, Dana Munson, Megan Murray, Alex Schriver, Joshua Sorkin, and Caroline Westerman.

Guests pose for the requisite evening selfie.
Caleb Raymond, Caroline Holman, and Bernie Susskind.

SOME strives to break the cycle of homelessness throughout the District by providing the most basic necessities to those in need, such as food, clothing, and medical care. The group then backs that up with a series of supportive services, such as job training, addiction treatment, and counseling to enable its program participants to live increasingly independent and productive lives.

Be sure to check out all 52 photographs from this event here and tag your friends!

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from News

Trump Has Made Washington More Culturally Relevant Than Ever

Trump Officials Turned to Nordstrom for Inauguration Attire

Skip the Restaurant Rush This Valentine’s Day – Here’s What to Cook at Home Instead

Federal Workers: Send Us Your Memos!

The Forgotten History of U Street

Exclusive: White House Has Interviewed Carl Higbie for Press Secretary

Mai Thai in Georgetown Closed by the DC Health Department (Updated)

West Virginia and Delaware Should Try to Land the Redskins

Most Popular