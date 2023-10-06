Nominations Are Now Open for Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People List

Nominations are now open for Washingtonian’s 2024 list of the 500 Most Influential People in Policy list. Wondering how to get someone on this annual list? Here are answers to frequently asked questions:

Can I nominate someone?

The 500 Most Influential People in Policy list is an editorial project, done by journalist David Catanese, who interviews people throughout DC to determine the most important and influential people in policy work at that time. The list is not compiled by counting votes or nominations. That said, we do accept nominations. Click here to find out how to submit a nomination for the 2024 Most Influential People in Policy list, and to read the submission guidelines.

What is the deadline for nominations?

All nominations for the 2024 list are due by December 4, 2023.

Is there a charge to be on the list?

No, this is an editorial project, not advertising. You cannot buy your way onto the list.

What are the criteria for making the list?

We look for people who have deep subject-matter expertise and significant understanding of how the nation’s capital works, with the goal of getting action. We want those who understand the nuances and complexities of a particular issue area. And we focus on policy subjects we believe are of special relevance right now to our slate of elected officials.

We avoid big-name “hired guns” whose influence often derives more from their communication skills and network than from their expertise in a particular area. We also don’t include elected officials and Capitol Hill or administration staffers—the influencees, so to speak.

Lastly, the nominee must live in the Washington, DC, area, or spend most of his or her time here.

For more submission guidelines, click here.

