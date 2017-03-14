Pi Day Pizza and Pie Specials Around DC

It’s a snowy Pi Day (3.14, get it?), and a variety of restaurants and bakeries are offering warming slices of pie and pizza. Just call in advance to make sure the weather hasn’t caused any changes in plan.

Pizza and Drink specials at Pizzeria Paradiso

2003 P St., NW; 3282 M St., NW; 124 King St,, Alexandria

All three locations of Pizzeria Paradiso will offer a $3.14 discount off “apple pi pizzas” and an apple mead combo. During the 5 to 7 pm happy hour, guests can drink drafts at $3.14 (bar area only).

Pie Heaven at Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington; 901 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Both locations of Bayou Bakery are offering select pie slices for $3.14 each.

Free Pie at Dangerously Delicious Pies

1339 H St., NE

Here’s a deal worth braving the cold: from 6 to 9 pm, customers can get one free slice of sweet pie at Dangerously Delicious Pies (H Street location only, while supplies last).

Pi Day Party with Whisked!

3118 Georgia Ave., NW

Whisked will hold a Pi Day fundraising party from 6 to 10 pm at Colony Club benefiting the ACLU. A $12.50 ticket will include a slice of pie like Dutch almond-apple or lemon-coconut, and one free drink. Guests can make an additional $5 donation to enter a raffle for a foodie swag bag filled with goodies from Whisked, Yes! Organic Market, Cava Grill, and Each Peach Market.

Pretty Pies at Pie Sisters

3423 M St., NW

Pie Sisters is usually closed on Tuesday, but they will open today for the Pi Day. They will also offer pies with special Pi Day patterns.

Pi Day Discount at Whole Foods Market

Multiple area locations

Customers can take $3.14 off Whole Foods Market large take-and-bake pizzas, as well as large bakery pies for dessert.

Pie, Pizza, and Drink Specials at Pi Pizzeria

910 F St., NW

Pi Pizzeria offers plenty of specials including oven-blazed wings $6, and a deal where guests buy one large pizza and get the another for $3.14. Happy hour runs all day, including a “Scholarly Pi Common” drink for $3.14. Also, for people whose birthday is March 14, they can get a free large pizza today (dine-in only).

Pi Day weddings at &pizza

705 H St., NW

The local chain &pizza will celebrate Pi Day with its annual event—Pi Day Weddings. For the third year, &pizza will turn their Chinatown shop into a Vegas-Style wedding chapel. The wedding will last from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm.

