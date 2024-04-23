Salsa Macha Is the Hot Condiment Taking Over DC Restaurants

The hot condiment on DC menus right now: salsa macha. The nutty, seedy chili oil originated in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, but has gained “it” status lately thanks to a wave of ambitious new Mexican restaurants.
“It’s super-versatile. You can make it super-spicy. You can make it super-soft. You can introduce so many flavors. It’s like a mother salsa,” says Christian Irabién, chef/owner of Amparo Fondita (2002 P St., NW) in Dupont Circle. He makes a relatively mild version with pasilla-ancho and guajillo chilies that’s nut-free to accommodate allergies. Instead, he goes heavy on sesame, sunflower, pumpkin, and flax seeds. He serves it among a trio of salsas with chips and tosses it with carne asada for tacos and quesadillas. He’s even drizzled it on vanilla ice cream alongside a chocolate tart.
Salsa macha is showing up at non-Mexican restaurants, too. The Macha ’Roni, a spicy, sweet pepperoni pie, is the top seller at Boogy & Peel (1 Dupont Cir., NW). Sous chef Saul Zelaya developed the pizzeria’s version with smoky morita chilies, garlic chips, peanuts, and sesame seeds. Now the place goes through about a quart a day. Owner Rachael Jennings suggests more people are finally discovering the magic of salsa macha thanks to the rise in popularity of chili crisp, the condiment’s Asian cousin. Says Zelaya: “I feel like this is a smokier, nuttier version of the other.”
You can buy salsa macha by the jar at Amparo Fondita (12 ounces for $21) and Boogy & Peel (8 ounces for $13).
Here are five other ways to try it:
- Layered on seasoned Japanese rice with Maine uni and hoja santa leaves at Pascual (732 Maryland Ave., NE).
- Drizzled on pork and smoked-scallop tortellini with fried peanuts at Ellē (3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW).
- Accompanying avocado and chipotle aïoli on yellowfin-tuna tostadas at El Presidente (1255 Union St., NE).
- Adding heat to cured-venison tostadas at Ometeo (1640 Capital One Dr., Tysons).
- Dressing up breakfast tacos with fried eggs and pinto beans at Taco Bamba (multiple area locations).
