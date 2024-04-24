Food

Gourmet Bodegas Around DC That Are Better Than Foxtrot Anyway

Get your fancy snacks and pantry staples at these locally owned corner stores.

Photograph courtesy Odd Provisions.

Foxtrot abruptly closed all of its stores around DC and across the country yesterday amid news that its parent company plans to file for bankruptcy. Where will you get your local snacks, cheffy pantry staples, and natural wines with cool labels now? Well, the DC area is full of locally owned gourmet markets and bodegas—and frankly, many are superior to Foxtrot anyway. Here’s a running list:

 

A. Litteri

Union Market | 517 Morse St., NE

 

Aurora Market

Park View | 500 Irving St., NW

 

Bread Furst

Van Ness | 4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

 

Broad Branch Market

Chevy Chase | 5608 Broad Branch Road, NW

 

Cornercopia

Navy Yard | 1000 3rd St., SE

 

Dent Place Market

Georgetown | 1643 34th St., NW

 

Each Peach Market

Mount Pleasant | 3068 Mt Pleasant St., NW

 

Girl and the Vine

Takoma Park | 7071 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park

 

Mae’s Market & Cafe

Old Town | 277 S. Washington St., Alexandria

 

Mimi’s Convenience

Palisades | 5435 MacArthur Blvd., NW

 

Nido

Mount Pleasant | 3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

 

Odd Provisions

Columbia Heights | 3301 11th St., NW

 

Old City Market and Oven

Near Northeast | 522 K St., NE

 

Rice Market

Logan Circle | 1608 14th St., NW

 

Sara’s Market

Georgetown | 3008 Q St., NW

 

Salumeria

Brookland and NoMA | 2703 12th St., NE; 33 N St., NE

 

Westover Market

Arlington | 5863 Washington Blvd., Arlington

 

Yang Market

Eckington | 138 U St., NE

Are we missing something? Email jsidman@washingtonian.com

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

