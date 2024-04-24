Gourmet Bodegas Around DC That Are Better Than Foxtrot Anyway

Foxtrot abruptly closed all of its stores around DC and across the country yesterday amid news that its parent company plans to file for bankruptcy. Where will you get your local snacks, cheffy pantry staples, and natural wines with cool labels now? Well, the DC area is full of locally owned gourmet markets and bodegas—and frankly, many are superior to Foxtrot anyway. Here’s a running list:

Union Market | 517 Morse St., NE

Park View | 500 Irving St., NW

Van Ness | 4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chevy Chase | 5608 Broad Branch Road, NW

Navy Yard | 1000 3rd St., SE

Georgetown | 1643 34th St., NW

Mount Pleasant | 3068 Mt Pleasant St., NW

Takoma Park | 7071 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park

Old Town | 277 S. Washington St., Alexandria

Palisades | 5435 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Mount Pleasant | 3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Columbia Heights | 3301 11th St., NW

Near Northeast | 522 K St., NE

Logan Circle | 1608 14th St., NW

Georgetown | 3008 Q St., NW

Brookland and NoMA | 2703 12th St., NE; 33 N St., NE

Arlington | 5863 Washington Blvd., Arlington

Eckington | 138 U St., NE

Are we missing something? Email jsidman@washingtonian.com.

