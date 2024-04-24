Gourmet Bodegas Around DC That Are Better Than Foxtrot Anyway

Foxtrot abruptly closed all of its stores around DC and across the country yesterday amid news that its parent company plans to file for bankruptcy. Where will you get your local snacks, cheffy pantry staples, and natural wines with cool labels now? Well, the DC area is full of locally owned gourmet markets and bodegas—and frankly, many are superior to Foxtrot anyway. Here’s a running list:
A. Litteri
Union Market | 517 Morse St., NE
Aurora Market
Park View | 500 Irving St., NW
Bread Furst
Van Ness | 4434 Connecticut Ave., NW
Broad Branch Market
Chevy Chase | 5608 Broad Branch Road, NW
Cornercopia
Navy Yard | 1000 3rd St., SE
Dent Place Market
Georgetown | 1643 34th St., NW
Each Peach Market
Mount Pleasant | 3068 Mt Pleasant St., NW
Girl and the Vine
Takoma Park | 7071 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park
Mae’s Market & Cafe
Old Town | 277 S. Washington St., Alexandria
Mimi’s Convenience
Palisades | 5435 MacArthur Blvd., NW
Nido
Mount Pleasant | 3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW
Odd Provisions
Columbia Heights | 3301 11th St., NW
Old City Market and Oven
Near Northeast | 522 K St., NE
Rice Market
Logan Circle | 1608 14th St., NW
Sara’s Market
Georgetown | 3008 Q St., NW
Salumeria
Brookland and NoMA | 2703 12th St., NE; 33 N St., NE
Westover Market
Arlington | 5863 Washington Blvd., Arlington
Yang Market
Eckington | 138 U St., NE
Are we missing something? Email jsidman@washingtonian.com.