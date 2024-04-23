Foxtrot Is Closing Its DC-Area Stores

The corner store chain Foxtrot is ceasing retail operations in the Washington, DC, area. “After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024,” the company says in an announcement. Stores are also closing in Illinois and Texas, Eater Chicago reports.

A Washingtonian reporter visited two stores in downtown DC. At the store near Farragut Square park, the doors were closed and employees were handing out free wine, she said, but they wouldn’t answer questions about the store’s future. At the Dupont location, she says, someone who said they had been employed at the market said general managers got the news from corporate HQ on a call at 11 AM. “This place is an institution,” he said. “Everyone comes here.”

Foxtrot opened its first DC-area shop in 2021 and opened about nine more locations in the region after that. Its corporate HQ has not replied to emails from Washingtonian requesting comment.