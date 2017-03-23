GSA Says Trump Organization Is in Compliance With Hotel Lease

The Trump Organization is in compliance with its lease with the federal government to operate the Old Post Office as a hotel, the General Services Administration wrote in a letter today to the New York real-estate and hospitality company. The letter appears to settle weeks of uncertainty over a clause in the lease that stipulates that no elected official of the federal government can receive “any benefit” from the lease.

The GSA’s letter is addressed to Eric Trump, who along with his brother Donald Jr. took over day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization in January. President Trump continues to be majority owner of the family firm, with his stake—including 77 percent of the hotel—being held in a trust that is giving him regular updates on profits and losses. But because the President currently has no official position in the Trump Organization, the GSA employee overseeing the property found the company is not in violation of its lease.

“President Trump is not an officer, director, manager, employee, or other official in any of the entities listed above,” Kevin J. Terry writes in reference to a long list of limited-liability companies and revocable trusts that Trump and his three oldest children, including Ivanka, use to divvy up their shares of the hotel. The letter also states that the trust holding Trump’s assets was adjusted to not receive any payments from the business entity operating the hotel.

“In other words, during his term in office, the President will not receive any distributions from the Trust that would have been generated from the hotel,” Terry writes.

The GSA’s conclusion is sure to irk the House Oversight Committee’s Democrats, who have sought to make an issue out of Trump’s continued ownership of his family company, including the hotel. The hotel, on which the Trump Organization spent $200 million, continues to be the subject of multiple liens from contractors who say they were stiffed and lawsuits with the chefs José Andrés and Geoffrey Zakarian, who canceled plans to open restaurants there in 2015 over then-candidate Trump’s incendiary statements about immigrants. The hotel is also being sued by the owners of Cork Wine Bar, who claim it is a source of unfair competition.

Trump has not nominated a new GSA administrator, though for now, the agency appears to be fine with the President serving as landlord to two of his sons.

