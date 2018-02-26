Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: February 26 – March 4

Free yoga at the Line and a mimosa fun run ftw.
Written by | Published on
The November Project's free morning workouts might be early, but look at that Insta-worthy view. Photo by Melissa Romero.

Monday, February 26, 7PM
Get at your week with kickboxing in the Loft at Lululemon Georgetown. Lululemon ambassador Angel hosts this high-intensity class, where you’ll punch and kick your way to toned arms, abs, and bums. 3265 M St., NW.

Tuesday, February 27, 6:30PM
Tuesday is ~Ladies Night~ at Potomac River Running Arlington. Potomac River coach Shawna leads a two- to five mile run through Arlington for runners of all levels—gather at 6:15PM to discuss pace groups. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington.

Wednesday, February 28, 5:25Am and 6:20Am
Now in its third year, the November Project offers tri-weekly morning workout sessions that are as much about community as they are revving up your metabolism first-thing. Wednesday sessions include running the Lincoln Memorial stairs, some flat running, and body-weight exercises with a partner, so bring a friend—or come solo and meet new peeps. All ages and levels of fitness are welcome. 2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW.

Thursday, March 1, 7PM
Join DC Front Runners for a social run around Rock Creek Park and the Mall. The LGBTQ social club has over 400 members and welcomes runners of all speeds, paces, races, and genders. Meet at the Taras Shevchenko Memorial in Dupont Circle. 23rd and P St., NW.

Friday, March 2, 5PM
Friday happy hour = a free workout at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios, where classes rotate weekly and might include yoga, barre, or a HIIT workout. As if free isn’t sweet enough, participants receive a coupon to a neighboring business, such as Macon Bistro and activewear boutique Core 72. Call 202-838-0055 to reserve a spot. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 3, 9:30AM & 11AM
This Saturday, Urban Athletic Club launches its newest location at the Line DC in Adams Morgan with an open house sweat sesh. A community workout kicks off at 9:30AM, followed by yoga at 11AM. Afterward, grab lunch at Erik Bruner-Yang’s Brothers and Sisters. RSVP here1770 Euclid St., NW.

Sunday, March 4, 10AM
You know you were going to Sunday brunch anyway, so you might as well get a run in first. Join athleisure boutique Summit to Soul for a “Miles to Mimosas” fun run—after two to four miles, finish with a bubbly libation. 727 8th St., SE.

via GIPHY

