Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 12-18

Monday, March 12, 7:30

Mondays are for namastes at BicycleSPACE, where professional instructors lead pay-what-you-can yoga. Donations benefit City Year DC, a nonprofit that aims to improve students’ success in 18 DC public schools. Bring your own mat and arrive early to nab a spot at the Adams Morgan or Downtown locations. 2424 18th St., NW; 440 K St., NW.

Tuesday, March 13, 7PM

As part of its nationwide Shake Shack Track & Field program, runners meet on the second Tuesday of every month for a one/three/five/seven-mile loop around DC. Meet at the Pacers 14th Street store and finish at Shake Shack for a *free* beer (your bags are ferried to Shake Shack by a trustworthy Pacers peep while you run). 1821 14th St., NW.

Wednesday, March 14, 6:30AM

Run headfirst into hump day with an early-morning run with the Federal City Runners. Runs are open to all and range from four to five miles on DC sidewalks. Let the crew know you’re coming by signing up here. Stanton Park, 4th and D Sts., NE.

Thursday, March 15, 7PM

Late to the mindfulness game? Catch up with a session of Sahaja “Know Thyself” yoga, which is believed to bring you to a state of “thoughtless awareness,” thus achieving mental and emotional balance that resolves the otherwise chaos of day-to-day life. Bring a mat and an open mind. Register here (you’ll need to create an account). 1801 Cameron Glen Dr., Reston.

Friday, March 16, 5PM

This week’s free happy hour workout at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios in Chevy Chase is pretty hardcore: a HIIT workout using the Gladiator Wall, Bulgarian bags, kettlebells, and resistance bands that promises to give you a post-workout metabolism boost for 72 hours so you can churn through those brunch calories all weekend. Best for those with intermediate/advanced levels of fitness. Reserve your spot here. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 17, 10AM

If you think viewing the cherry blossoms should be a team sport, then we’ve found your people. The Alexandria Walking & Hiking Group will meet for the first time of the season for a five-mile loop around the Tidal Basin (plan for three hours, depending on photo opp stops). Join the 100+ and counting group here. 1050 Independence Ave., SW.

Sunday, March 18, 11AM

Bring your own mat and ID to the latest installment of Fitbit Local‘s monthly series, which nails Sunday Funday yet again. This round is a boot camp and yoga flow followed by a free beer at DC Brau. Register here and register early—only the first 200 will receive the complimentary pint. 3178 Bladensburg Rd., B, NE.

via GIPHY

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.