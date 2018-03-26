Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 26-April 1

Monday, March 26, 6PM

Last year, personal trainer Bianca Russo founded Body Positive Bootcamp with hopes of disrupting the fitness community and providing an inclusive exercise space where all genders and shapes are welcome. Now, she’s hosting free, at-home workouts, no equipment needed. Stream live at Facebook or Instagram.

Tuesday, March 27, all day

On the last Tuesday of every month, Balance Gym hosts an open house at each of its four locations: Thomas Circle, Foggy Bottom, Capitol Hill, and Glover Park. Guests can try group exercise classes, including bootcamp, spin, yoga, and barre, plus have full access to cardio equipment and weights in the gym. Thomas Circle, 1111 14th St., NW; Foggy Bottom, 2401 M St., NW; Capitol Hill, 214 D St., SE; and Glover Park, 2121 Wisconsin Ave., NW, #110.

Wednesday, March 28, 6PM

Warmer temps and longer daylight hours make for good trail running (although be sure to wear proper shoes in case of mud from the thaw), so join running group DC Capital Striders for a run around Great Falls Park. The run can vary from three to 10 miles (distance is decided in the parking lot at Difficult Run Trail), and hydration and headlamps are encouraged. Sign up here. Meet at 8890 Georgetown Pike.

Thursday, March 29, all day

As part of its campaign to dethrone Minneapolis and make DC the country’s fittest city again, VIDA Fitness is hosting a free, daylong spring kickoff event at its six DC locations. Bust into the day with a 7AM HIIT class at VIDA City Vista, check out a happy hour “Rock ‘n Ride” cycle class at Gallery Place, or try evening yoga for athletes in Logan Circle. Full class schedule with each gym’s address here. Please register here.

Friday, March 30, 5PM

This week’s happy hour special at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios is a 50-minute, no-gimmick cycling class focused on form, alignment, and revving the metabolism. Save your spot here. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, March 31, 8:30AM

Join the DC Dragon Boat Club at the Wharf for an intro to this ancient boat racing sport. This practice welcomes paddlers of all levels of experience interested in learning more about the competitive sport. Meet at Anchor Marina & Shipstore, 709 Wharf St., SW.

Sunday, April 1, 11:30AM

Join BicycleSPACE on its “City Explorers” ride through urban DC with various routes announced day-of that might include DC cemeteries, lesser-known monuments, and Civil War forts. The 25-30 mile ride is relaxed with breaks throughout. Meet at 440 K St., NW.

