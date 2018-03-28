Health

SoulCycle Just Launched A New Beginner-Friendly Class in DC

Be your best Beyoncé on a bike.
Written by | Published on
SoulCycle Just Launched A New Beginner-Friendly Class in DC
Photo by SoulCycle/Instagram.

If you’re like me, you’ve been meaning to try SoulCycle for some time now but just … haven’t. Sure, it seems like a party on a bike, what with all that pounding music in the dark, but there’s just something a teensy bit intimidating about it. Maybe it’s that secret weapon that separates SoulCycle from other cycling classes, that relies on things like rhythm and coordination and is called ~choreography~, meaning you’re literally dancing on a bike.

To help newbies correctly clip in and find their groove without falling off the bike, SoulCycle just rolled out its latest offering, SoulFundamentals, billed as “the class everyone wishes was their first.” According to Kathleen Kulikowski, a SoulCycle senior instructor who teaches SoulFundamentals in DC, the classes are beneficial because at SoulCycle, “We ride to the beat of the music, and if you don’t have a lot of practice finding the tempo, it can be a challenge to ride to the rhythm your first few classes.”

The 60-minute class is led by not one, but two, instructors who provide hands-on help for clipping in and out and maintaining proper form in order to feel more confident on the bike. Even longtime riders are encouraged to attend and brush up on the basics.

While not free for first-timers, Kulikowski suggests the First Time Pack, a buy one, get one free deal for $30.

Other tips for newbies:

  • Plan on bringing your own cycling shoes or renting them at the studio for $3.
  • Definitely bring water or a bottle to fill up there.
  • Wear whatever is comfortable to sweat (a lot) in—each class burns 500-700 calories, on average.
  • If you arrive hungry or finish starving, chow down on SoulFuel, a “power cookie” ($5) from Milk Bar that has nuts and quinoa for energy and turmeric and citrus for recovery. Purchase at the Georgetown and West End studios, or online.
  • Classes open for booking each week on Mondays at noon.
  • Arrive 15 minutes early and sign in at the front desk.
  • Heading in before work? All DC locations have showers, plus lockers with keycodes.
Photo courtesy Momofuku Milk Bar.

There are five SoulCycle studios in the DC area: Georgetown, West End, Mount Vernon, 14th Street, and Bethesda.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

More from Health

Under Her Command, Performance of Female Recruits Soared. Then the Marines Fired Her.

Three Northern Virginia Suburbs Ranked Among The Healthiest US Communities

Three Northern Virginia Suburbs Ranked Among The Healthiest US Communities

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 26-April 1

How to Build a Home Gym for Less Than $100

7 Tips for Running in the Snow in DC

She Exercised and Ate Healthy Her Whole Life. At 20, She Learned She Was Prediabetic.

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: March 19-25

She Thought the Stomach Cramps Were from Her Food Truck Diet. At 33, She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Most Popular

Food

Hotly Anticipated Kaliwa Opens at the Wharf with Korean, Thai, and Filipino Fare

Food  |  News

Lawyer Says “Dozens” More Corroborate Allegations of Sexual Harassment in Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

Food

Nationals Park Will Serve Boozy Capri Sun Knockoffs and Street Skewers This Season

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Health

SoulCycle Just Launched A New Beginner-Friendly Class in DC