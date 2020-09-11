SoulCycle Is Opening an Outdoor Studio at Union Market

During the pandemic, many boutique workout spots in the DC area are pivoting to virtual offerings or outdoor workouts. You can add SoulCycle to that list: The cycling studio with a cult-like following is launching its SoulOutside series at Union Market starting September 15. Classes will be offered seven days a week.

SoulOutside, which has already been operating in locations like Montauk and Santa Monica, is pretty much what it sounds like. A series of SoulCycle bikes are set up outdoors ten feet apart, and riders tune into the music and instructor via a silent-disco-like headset system. Guests have their temperatures taken before class, and check-in will now be digital.

Registration for the DC SoulOutside classes opens September 14 at noon, but you can book ahead early with Soul Early or the SuperSoul Series. While pricing for the SoulOutside classes hasn’t yet been announced, a regular SoulCycle class in DC is $32 a la carte.

SoulOutside DC; 1309 5th St. NE

