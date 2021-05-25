Where to Take an Outdoor Workout Class Around DC This Summer

Okay, youre vaccinated, but youre still not ready to squeeze into a tiny workout room with a bunch of other sweating humans. Fair! Luckily, there are plenty of spots around Washington that are hosting outdoor, socially distant workout classes this summer. Times, locations, and prices vary for each, so make sure to double-check the details before you break out your leggings.

OutFit

This group organizes spin, yoga, Pilates, and HIIT classes in unused public spaces across the city (think a hotel courtyard or a cafe terrace). Workouts are led by former and current instructors from local studios like Solidcore and Corepower Yoga, and the now-shuttered cycling groups FlyWheel and Zengo (RIP). The best part: half of class proceeds go directly back to instructors.

Locations vary

Cut Seven

The HIIT group had to pivot during Covid, expanding from its flagship Logan Circle location to a 2,000-square-foot open air studio off 14th Street. It also hosts outdoor classes at a variety of Arlington parks and the Union Market rooftop.

Locations vary

Ascend Cycle + Lift Lab

This Del Ray cycling and strength spot also did a 180 during the pandemic. Gone is the small, crowded indoor studiothe group now hosts cycling classes in an open-air garage using silent disco-style headphones. (Strength classes are still held indoors, but groups are limited to four and spaced 10 feet apart.)

2413 and 2903 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Hustle

Former SoulCycle master instructor Sunny Miller has something of a cult following, and she launched her own workout group during Covid. Miller now offers outdoor HIIT and cycling classes on the pier at The Wharf, as well as virtual classes that are both live and on-demand.

101 District Sq., SW

Sarge Fitness

This longtime group hosts outdoor boot camps in Alexandria, Arlington, Sterling, and Bethesda several times a week, as well as online workouts and training programs for runners. The boot camps consist of military-inspired workouts (the groups leader was in the Army) that combine HIIT, Tabata, and bodyweight exercises.

Locations vary

Cool Yoga

Check out this outdoor yoga series, which returns to Del Ray this summer. You can get your flow on in the Del Ray Psych & Wellness parking lot each Wednesday evening through August. Just bring your own mat and water.

1900 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Mind the Mat

This yoga group has studios in Del Ray and Clarendon, and is hosting a variety of yoga, Pilates, bootcamp, and stretching classes throughout fields and parks in Alexandria and Arlington.

Locations vary

The Carlyle House

You can do outdoor yoga on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings on the terrace of this historic 18th-century Alexandria home. Due to Covid, classes are limited to six people, and you should bring your own mat, towel, and water.

121 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria

Yoga at The Wharf

Head to The Wharfs District Pier on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for an hour-long vinyasa session led by District Flow Yoga. Thursday nights, the first 25 yogis at Cantina Bambina post-class will get a free Truly Hard Seltzer. There will also be an hour-long Sunday morning class at Recreation Pier. Bring your own mat and water.

101 District Sq., SW

The REACH at the Kennedy Center

A variety of instructors from local yoga studios will host vinyasa flows at The REACH each Saturday this summer. The event isnt ticketed, but folks do have to sign up in advance, as well as fill out a waiver form. The event is limited to 50 yogis, so register early, and come with a mat, towel, and water.

2700 F St., NW

Neabsco Regional Park

This Prince William County park has over 300 acres along the Potomac waterfront, and you can take a variety of fitness classes at its pavilion this summer. Wednesday mornings, a trainer will be on-site for a workout that combines strength, aerobic, and flexibility exercises. And Thursday mornings, swing by for an all-levels yoga class. For both, come with your own towel, mat, and water.

15875 Neabsco Rd., Woodbridge

Montgomery County Recreation

The county will host a series of fitness classes this summercheck out a Monday evening Zumba class in the Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center parking lot or a Saturday morning Pilates class in the Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation center parking lot. Make sure to bring water, a mask, and sunscreen.

Locations vary

Cycled!

During the pandemic, this Takoma Park studio pivoted to hosting its cycling classes outdoors in its parking lot. The group also has indoor cycling and barre classes, for those that feel comfortable heading inside, as well as an app for live and on-demand virtual classes.

6960-C Maple St., NW

Boot Camp With Jenny

Fitness instructor Jenny Harper hosts her bootcamps on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays outside of Audi Field. She hosts two sessions each morningan hour-long class and a 45-minute class. The workouts are a combination of strength and cardio using mostly bodyweight and nearby stairs and benches, but all participants need to purchase and bring resistance bands with them (as well as a mat).

100 Potomac Ave., SW

SoulCycle

Groupies can still get their Soul on at the studios Union Market pop-up, which is hosting classes multiple times a day. Check-in for the class is digital, all bikes are spaced six feet apart, and riders will wear silent disco-style headphones to hear the music and instructor.

1309 5th St., NE

National Landing BID

The Arlington neighborhood will have Sport & Health instructors lead lunchtime Zumba classes on Wednesdays at the Crystal City courtyard green. And in the same spot on Sunday evenings, there will be a yoga class led by the Mind Your Body Oasis crew.

2121 Crystal Dr., Arlington

