Whether you’re looking to mix up your fitness routine, or embark on a new wellness journey for the New Year, we have you covered with fun options. Here are some creative classes around town:

Saturday, January 20 to Saturday, April 6

1450 S. Eads St., Arlington

Are you ready for ‘doga?’ On select Saturdays, you can bring your pup to Barkfit for a unique group yoga class. Four-legged companions can lay, stretch, and play while you practice restorative movements and breathing. Mats are provided for each session, but bring extra dog treats to help keep your pet’s attention in class. ($15)

Wednesday, January 24

1601 Clarendon Blvd. Arlington

A new branch of this personal training studio recently opened in Rosslyn, and it’s teaming up with the Rosslyn BID to offer what they’re dubbing “Rossolutions 2024.” If breaking a sweat is a part of your New Year’s resolution, then bring a workout mat and water bottle to this cardio-based, high-energy class —designed to condition a variety of muscles—at Bennett Park Art Atrium. ($10)

Saturday, January 27

847 S. Pickett St. Alexandria

Revitalize your muscles with YogaSix teachers at this Alexandria brewery. Instructors will guide you through poses and breathing exercises that help encourage balance and mental ease. After you complete the relaxing session, celebrate your achievement with a complimentary craft beer ($25).

Saturday, January 27

9525 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Silver Spring’s Meditation Museum will help get you started on your meditation journey. The hour-long class will equip you with simple stress-relief tools to incorporate into your daily life (free).

Sunday, February 4

4829 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Have an evening of self-care at a candlelit Barre3 class. Beginners and experts alike are invited to participate in a 30 minute strength-building cardio workout. Then, local candlemaker London Wick will assist guests in making their own hand-poured coconut-wax candles ($50).

Sunday, February 11

401 F St. NW

Join an all-level guided yoga flow class in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall. Bend and stretch under the hall’s giant 75-foot-tall Corinthian columns, while taking in the calming sound bath featuring seven crystal alchemy bowls ($30).

Sunday, February 18

11300 Fern St., Wheaton

This dance-fitness class can be done in heels—if you’re up for the challenge. Swing your hips and move your feet to African and Caribbean songs, and snack on brunch bites, at Crossroads Two restaurant/lounge. ($10+).

Sunday, February 25

3313 Arlington Blvd. Arlington

Goat cuddles and casual stretching are highlights of Faith Lutheran Church’s indoor yoga class. Goats from Walnut Creek Farm will be there to roam, climb, and interact with yoga participants during the one-hour class. ($40)

Saturday, March 2

3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Tap into your creative side at a mixed media expressive art workshop at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. Over a span of three hours, participants are encouraged to use their whole body to make art, and to track their emotional responses while they draw, paint, and collage ($75).

