Whether fitness is part of your New Year’s resolution or you’re just looking to shake up your workout in 2024, there are new options for breaking a sweat in the DC area. From boxing gyms to HIIT classes, here are seven studios that have either opened recently or are welcoming patrons later this year.

Newly opened

3101 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Logan Circle studio recently opened a more than 5,000-square-foot flagship location in Arlington with a turf field, two cold plunge baths, and an infrared sauna. Each session focuses on an isolated set of muscles for a choose-your-own-adventure experience; you can zero in on a few target areas or schedule a full-body workout throughout the week. The team-based sports conditioning classes use equipment (think: sleds and ropes) combined with body weight exercises such as burpees. If you’re feeling intimidated at the start, a class captain sweats side by side with newcomers so they can set the right pace and stay motivated.

1211 Connecticut Ave., NW

Located inside New York Sports Club, this studio in Dupont Circle focuses on strength and HIIT classes. Kettlebells are the equipment of choice for many of the exercises, and circuit training makes use of rowing and ski machines. Attending a class gives you access to the rest of the NYSC facility for the day, including workout machines and the sauna.

5900 Fort Dr., Centreville

Artificial intelligence is at the center of this new studio in Centreville, which combines technology with the tutelage of personal trainers. (There’s also a location in Cleveland Park.) Clients start with a test to analyze current strength. Then they can punch a personal code int0 the machines, and an algorithm calculates how much weight they should be lifting, elevating the resistance over time to avoid plateaus. Coaches ensure you’re sticking to the right form. Sessions are by appointment only, and the majority are one-on-one classes. Short on time? Based on the data, the studio recommends two 20-minute workouts a week to stay on goal.

1450 S. Eads St., Arlington

This studio offers three types of classes for different fitness preferences: cycle, strength, and stretch. Most of the sessions are 45 minutes, and strength classes rotate between full-body workouts or targeted conditioning focused on spots such as core, chest, lower body, and shoulders. Scope the schedule for spin classes with themed music; Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and 2000s hip-hop are the focus of upcoming playlists.

1500 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

A branch of the personal training studio just opened in Rosslyn, joining existing locations in Bethesda and Ballston. Choose one-on-one sessions or bring together a small group for customized workouts with personal trainers. Sessions can focus on a variety of needs from weight loss and building muscle to pre-natal fitness and injury recovery.

Coming this year

4000 Wisconsin Ave., NW

A new Tenleytown location of the gym chain opens this winter, joining three other locations in DC. The 55,000-foot space will feature an indoor saltwater pool, turf training spaces, and studios for boutique fitness classes such as pilates, barre, boxing, and spinning. A Manassas gym is slated to open in late summer as well.

2055 15th St. N., Arlington; 118 Founders Ave., Falls Church

The boutique boxing gym already has locations in DC and Ashburn, with outposts slated to open this year in Courthouse and Falls Church. Boxing gloves meet resistance training during the 45-minute workout, where patrons will hit bags like Rocky and work on building strength.

