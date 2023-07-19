A Massive Gym and Coworking Space Is Now Open in Clarendon

You can now work and work out under a single roof in Clarendon. Fitness company Life Time has opened a massive gym and spa that also features a coworking space on the top floor. The 113,000-square-foot facility is the first Life Time location in the Mid-Atlantic region with a coworking area.

Life Time Work has a combination of desks, offices, conference rooms, and private phone booths. There are three different coworking memberships, ranging from $1,700 to $4,000 a month: You can hang out in the lounge space, secure a spot in the open desk area, or get an office. Enclosed office spaces have two to seven desks, and companies can get their branding affixed to the door. Need a work break? Floor-to-ceiling windows open onto a terrace with tables and chairs, and people can grab coffee in the kitchen, which will also be the site of community events. The coworking space is accessible to members 24 hours a day.

Walk downstairs to find seven studios for group fitness classes, including a hot yoga space, reformer pilates studio, and a cycling room outfitted with stationary bikes. Members can reserve a specific spot in each class via Life Time’s booking app, securing their favorite bike or yoga mat location. Studios are outfitted with big screen televisions and windows for natural light.

Across the hall from the fitness studio is the children’s area, Kids Academy. Step inside the tiny gate to find spaces for kids to get active, including a colorful tumbling room, basketball court, barre studio, and petite climbing wall. There’s also a game room and craft area for kids to stay entertained. Parents can drop off infants for two hours and children over one year old for 2.5 hours a day. There will also be “parents night out” programming once a month where kids can chill at the fitness complex while adults enjoy a night off the property.

The main gym area has its own floor with more than 70 resistance machines, plus cardio equipment and a weightlifting area. Life Time’s strength and cardio program GTX and strength-training program Alpha each have their own distinct areas, including 13 platforms for Olympic-style lifting.

On the ground level, members will find locker rooms equipped with keyless lockers, showers, and a private dressing area. Hidden within each locker room is a “rejuvenation suite.” Relax in the sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and hot tub or cool down in the cold plunge pool.

Spaces such as the spa and the cafe are accessible to non-members. The cafe has a bar, coffee shop, and restaurant with a clay pizza oven. Meanwhile, in the spa, patrons can find a menu of services such as manicures, facials, massages, and hairstyling.

Memberships for Life Time Clarendon start at $259 a month.

Life Time Clarendon. 1440 N Edgewood St., Arlington.

