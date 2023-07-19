  • Trending Now in Health
A Massive Gym and Coworking Space Is Now Open in Clarendon

Life Time Clarendon also has a spa, restaurant, and space for kids.

A group fitness studio at Life Time Clarendon. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
You can now work and work out under a single roof in Clarendon. Fitness company Life Time has opened a massive gym and spa that also features a coworking space on the top floor. The 113,000-square-foot facility is the first Life Time location in the Mid-Atlantic region with a coworking area.

Couches and desks in coworking space Life Time Work. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
Life Time Work has a combination of desks, offices, conference rooms, and private phone booths. There are three different coworking memberships, ranging from $1,700 to $4,000 a month: You can hang out in the lounge space, secure a spot in the open desk area, or get an office. Enclosed office spaces have two to seven desks, and companies can get their branding affixed to the door. Need a work break? Floor-to-ceiling windows open onto a terrace with tables and chairs, and people can grab coffee in the kitchen, which will also be the site of community events. The coworking space is accessible to members 24 hours a day.

Inside a Life Time Work office. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
Walk downstairs to find seven studios for group fitness classes, including a hot yoga space, reformer pilates studio, and a cycling room outfitted with stationary bikes. Members can reserve a specific spot in each class via Life Time’s booking app, securing their favorite bike or yoga mat location. Studios are outfitted with big screen televisions and windows for natural light.

The reformer pilates studio. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
Across the hall from the fitness studio is the children’s area, Kids Academy. Step inside the tiny gate to find spaces for kids to get active, including a colorful tumbling room, basketball court, barre studio, and petite climbing wall. There’s also a game room and craft area for kids to stay entertained. Parents can drop off infants for two hours and children over one year old for 2.5 hours a day. There will also be “parents night out” programming once a month where kids can chill at the fitness complex while adults enjoy a night off the property.

The tumbling area at Kids Academy. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
The main gym area has its own floor with more than 70 resistance machines, plus cardio equipment and a weightlifting area. Life Time’s strength and cardio program GTX and strength-training program Alpha each have their own distinct areas, including 13 platforms for Olympic-style lifting.

Platforms for weightlifting. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
On the ground level, members will find locker rooms equipped with keyless lockers, showers, and a private dressing area. Hidden within each locker room is a “rejuvenation suite.” Relax in the sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and hot tub or cool down in the cold plunge pool.

There is a cold plunge pool and hot tub in the locker rooms. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
Spaces such as the spa and the cafe are accessible to non-members. The cafe has a bar, coffee shop, and restaurant with a clay pizza oven. Meanwhile, in the spa, patrons can find a menu of services such as manicures, facials, massages, and hairstyling.

The hair studio in the spa. Photo by Fredde Lieberman.
Memberships for Life Time Clarendon start at $259 a month.

Life Time Clarendon. 1440 N Edgewood St., Arlington. 

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in NoMa.

