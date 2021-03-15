Where to Find Free Virtual and Outdoor Workout Classes in the DC Area

Looking to sweat without the high price tag of a boutique fitness class, while also social-distancing? You’re in luck—many gyms, fitness studios, stores, and nonprofits in and around the District are sponsoring free virtual and outdoor fitness classes. Here is a list of workouts to check out:

When: Mondays at 6:30 AM on Zoom

The group known for working out on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial is currently working out virtually. Join the weekly online class on Mondays for a bootcamp-style workout. All virtual workouts have closed captioning. Register here.

When: Class times vary, all on Zoom or Facebook

The YMCA is streaming many of its fitness classes for free on its Facebook page and via Zoom, including a high-energy dance class (Y-Fusion), yoga, kickboxing, and Zumba. Sign up and find more information here.

When: Class times vary, all on Zoom

Martha’s Table hosts different fitness professionals for free virtual workouts Monday through Friday, including a yoga flow led by Tierra Briscoe on Thursdays and a family-friendly fitness class hosted by We Fit DC on Fridays. Find all class listings and sign up here.

When: Class times vary, all on Zoom

The community center is offering a variety of virtual workouts for free, including a low-intensity strength and stretch class, Body Pump, cardio sculpt, strength training for runners, and yoga. Sign up and find more information here.

When: Chair yoga, Fridays at 9 AM; daily meditation, times vary; all on Zoom

Yoga District hosts a free weekly chair yoga class focused on gentle seated poses, standing poses, and general relaxation techniques. The yoga studio also hosts free daily 10-minute mediations. Find more information and register on Mindbody.

When: Mondays at 6:30 PM at Pacers Running (1821 14th St. NW)

Pacers Running hosts weekly group runs on Monday nights for runners of all ability levels. Those interested in participating are required to RSVP to the Facebook event for contract-tracing purposes. Masks are also required. Sign up and find more information here.