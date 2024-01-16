40 Ways to Relax and Feel Better Now Around the DC Area

Contents
We all experience stress. At times, you might feel work pressures or family tensions; the impact of heavy news stories or endless doomscrolling; anxiety, burnout, or maybe even an existential crisis looming in the distance. Overwhelmed? Inhale, exhale. Let’s start over.
Despite the madness, you can press pause and make space for your well-being. That’s where self-care comes in. While it has become a buzzword of sorts in recent years, often used to sell a product or an experience, it remains a way to prioritize your mental and physical health.
Self-care is all about taking care of you—and that makes it subjective. For some, unwinding might look like a day at the spa or a cocktail topped with a colorful umbrella. For others, it means carving out time throughout the week to take a breath and reconnect with themselves. There’s no “right” way to find tranquility: It’s about discovering what works best for each individual.
In that spirit, we’ve compiled a variety of activities to help you feel better now. From little treats to luxe treatments, there are many ways to practice the concept of self-care. Inhale, exhale. Let’s get started.
3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area
Want to Try Mindful Meditation? Here’s How to Get Started.
Need to Cry? Next Time Schedule it Into Your Day to Relieve Stress.
Back to Top
4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC
Can We Find Real Self-Care in the World of Wellness?
3 Notable Washingtonians on How They Practice Self-Care
Back to Top
3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress
4 Ways to Battle Burnout at Work
Our Editors’ Secret Self-Care Tips
Back to Top
3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC
4 Ultra-Luxe Spa Treatments to Indulge in Your Next Self-Care Day
3 Barber Shops to Treat Yourself to an Old-Fashioned Shave
Back to Top
4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch
Illustrations by Asya Demidova.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
We all experience stress. At times, you might feel work pressures or family tensions; the impact of heavy news stories or endless doomscrolling; anxiety, burnout, or maybe even an existential crisis looming in the distance. Overwhelmed? Inhale, exhale. Let’s start over.
Despite the madness, you can press pause and make space for your well-being. That’s where self-care comes in. While it has become a buzzword of sorts in recent years, often used to sell a product or an experience, it remains a way to prioritize your mental and physical health.
Self-care is all about taking care of you—and that makes it subjective. For some, unwinding might look like a day at the spa or a cocktail topped with a colorful umbrella. For others, it means carving out time throughout the week to take a breath and reconnect with themselves. There’s no “right” way to find tranquility: It’s about discovering what works best for each individual.
In that spirit, we’ve compiled a variety of activities to help you feel better now. From little treats to luxe treatments, there are many ways to practice the concept of self-care. Inhale, exhale. Let’s get started.
Back to Top
3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area
Back to Top
4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC
Back to Top
3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress
Back to Top
3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC
Back to Top
4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch
Illustrations by Asya Demidova.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.