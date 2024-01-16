Photograph by Anna Shvets/Pexels.

40 Ways to Relax and Feel Better Now Around the DC Area

Enjoy a luxe spa treatment, indulge in a long lunch, cuddle with adorable animals, learn simple ways to meditate, and more ideas for self-care.

Contents
  1. 3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area
  2. 4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC
  3. 3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress
  4. 3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC
  5. 4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch

We all experience stress. At times, you might feel work pressures or family tensions; the impact of heavy news stories or endless doomscrolling; anxiety, burnout, or maybe even an existential crisis looming in the distance. Overwhelmed? Inhale, exhale. Let’s start over.

Despite the madness, you can press pause and make space for your well-­being. That’s where self-care comes in. While it has become a buzzword of sorts in recent years, often used to sell a product or an experience, it remains a way to prioritize your mental and physical health.

Self-care is all about taking care of you—and that makes it subjective. For some, unwinding might look like a day at the spa or a cocktail topped with a colorful umbrella. For others, it means carving out time throughout the week to take a breath and reconnect with themselves. There’s no “right” way to find tranquility: It’s about discovering what works best for each individual.

In that spirit, we’ve compiled a variety of activities to help you feel better now. From little treats to luxe treatments, there are many ways to practice the concept of self-care. Inhale, exhale. Let’s get started.

 

3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area

Want to Try Mindful Meditation? Here’s How to Get Started.

 

Need to Cry? Next Time Schedule it Into Your Day to Relieve Stress.

 

4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC

Can We Find Real Self-Care in the World of Wellness?

 

3 Notable Washingtonians on How They Practice Self-Care

 

3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress

 

4 Ways to Battle Burnout at Work

Our Editors’ Secret Self-Care Tips

 

3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC

 

4 Ultra-Luxe Spa Treatments to Indulge in Your Next Self-Care Day

 

3 Barber Shops to Treat Yourself to an Old-Fashioned Shave

 

4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch

Illustrations by Asya Demidova.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area

 

Want to Try Mindful Meditation? Here’s How to Get Started.

Need to Cry? Next Time Schedule it Into Your Day to Relieve Stress.

 

4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC

 

Can We Find Real Self-Care in the World of Wellness?

3 Notable Washingtonians on How They Practice Self-Care

 

3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress

 

4 Ways to Battle Burnout at Work

Our Editors’ Secret Self-Care Tips

 

3 Different Spa Temperature Treatments Around DC

 

4 Ultra-Luxe Spa Treatments to Indulge in Your Next Self-Care Day

3 Barber Shops to Treat Yourself to an Old-Fashioned Shave

 

4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch

Illustrations by Asya Demidova.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

