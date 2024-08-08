August is National Wellness Month. Here are some health-based activities happening around town to help you de-stress and practice some self-care:

Yoga on the Goat Farm

August 10 location_on Lovettsville language Website

At Bully Goat Farm in Virginia, yogis can stretch, strike a pose, and cuddle with therapy goats. The adorable farm animals will keep you company with cheer and snuggles, while a yoga instructor guides you through movements and exercises ($30).



Summer Sweat Sessions

August 11 location_on Kimpton Banneker Hotel language Website

If you’re looking to burn calories and break a sweat, this rooftop workout is a cool option. Move and dance along with Zumba instructor Ruben at Lady Bird, on this Kimpton’s rooftop, during a 60-minute morning session. After the workout, participants are invited to refuel with complimentary smoothies (free).

Tropical Yoga and Sound Bath

August 12 location_on El Techo language Website

On the weekends, El Techo is known for serving up tacos and live music, but this month the rooftop treehouse is turning down the party for tropical yoga with instructor Alissa Wilmina. The fitness and meditation event features gentle yoga as well as a deep-relaxation sound bath with crystal singing bowls and Tibetan bowls ($25).

Sound Bath in the Tiffany Gallery

select Sats August 17-December 14 location_on Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington language Website

Reduce stress and declutter your mind while listening to a variety of instruments at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. Tiffany Gallery visitors are invited to lay on a yoga mat and bathe in the soothing harmonies of chimes, crystal quartz, and Tibetan sound bowls. To enhance your relaxation you can bring a journal to write reflections at the end of the session; tea will be served, too ($22).



Floating Self Love Sound Journey

August 16 location_onBalian Springs language Website

Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul at Balian Springs in Alexandria. The massive wellness center and spa boasts 16 hydrotherapy pools, 8 saunas, and nutrition-focused eateries. In addition to signing up for massages and spa services, guests can attend wellness workshops like floating sound baths in the rooftop pool ($40 for workshop, $130+ for daily admission).



Wellness Probs Summer Series

August 15, 31, September 9 location_on Eaton DC language Website

Washingtonian Probs is teaming up with Eaton Wellness to offer summer workouts and wellness experiences where yoga-lovers can exercise balance and meditate to R&B and jazz tunes. The summer agenda includes Meditation & Music Medicine Sound Healing, Yogalates, and Afrosoul Yoga ($25).



Forest Bathing

August 17 location_on Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens language Website

Bathe in the essence of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens with nature and forest therapy instructor Sage Raindancer. This Japanese-inspired wellness activity promotes physical, mental, and emotional health with a guided stroll through the garden’s paths and ponds. Guests are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and sun protection (free).

Embodying the Elements

August 24 location_on Temperance Alley Garden language Website

Soul Shine Theater Garden’s Sisi SoulShine leads neighbors in various dances, movements, and improvisations at local hidden gem Temperance Alley Garden. The playful dance workshop encourages participants to explore the relationship between themselves and nature (free).

Community Day Health and Wellness Fair

August 24 location_on Marshall Heights Community Development Center language Website

DC Health is hosting a community-wide fair for families and seniors to get free health screenings and vaccinations, pick up fresh produce, take home school supplies, and more. Kids can play games at Marshall Heights Community Development Center while seniors enjoy therapeutic sessions with robotic pets (free).

Yoga Happy Hour

August 30, September 27 location_on Carlyle House Historic Park language Website

Happy hour mocktails is a refreshing perk to joining yoga at Carlyle House Historic Park in Alexandria. Yoga teachers lead 60-minute classes outdoor on the Magnolia Terrace overlooking the colonial grounds. After class, you can sip non-alcoholic drinks like Peach Refresher and a Hocus Pocus Punch ($20).

