3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area

An intimate, art-filled space
IA&A at Hillyer
The Dupont Circle carriage house has three exhibition spaces that spotlight different artists’ creations every month. Each room offers an opportunity to quietly reflect on the works.
A seat by the water
Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
Take a moment to pause at the Lake Caroline Gazebo, at the end of a dock, for some additional distance. This time of year you can see winter plants such as delicate Lenten roses and hollies.
An indoor/outdoor escape
Glenstone
This sprawling museum offers many options for a solitary stroll: Head inside the buildings to peruse the collection of contemporary art or venture outdoors to explore nearly 300 acres of walking trails, meadows, streams, and sculptures.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
