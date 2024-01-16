Photograph by Iwan Baan/Glenstone.

3 Peaceful Places to Find a Quiet Moment Around the DC Area

Travel to these tranquil spots the next time you want to be alone away from the city’s bustle.

  1. IA&A at Hillyer
  2. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
  3. Glenstone
An intimate, art-filled space

IA&A at Hillyer

location_on 9 Hillyer Ct., NW

language Website

Photograph courtesy of IA&A at Hillyer.

The Dupont Circle carriage house has three exhibition spaces that spotlight different artists’ creations every month. Each room offers an opportunity to quietly reflect on the works.

 

A seat by the water

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

location_on 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna

language Website

A lakeside gazebo at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens. Photograph by Tom Stovall.

Take a moment to pause at the Lake Caroline Gazebo, at the end of a dock, for some additional distance. This time of year you can see winter plants such as delicate Lenten roses and hollies.

 

An indoor/outdoor escape

Glenstone

location_on 12100 Glen Rd., Potomac

language Website

Trails wind through Glenstone’s property. Photograph by Iwan Baan/Glenstone.

This sprawling museum offers many options for a solitary stroll: Head inside the buildings to peruse the collection of contemporary art or venture outdoors to explore nearly 300 acres of walking trails, meadows, streams, and sculptures.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

