3 Relaxing Places Around the DC Area

Can’t make it out of town? Find tranquility at these nearby spots.

1. Glenstone

12100 Glen Rd., Potomac

Exhibitions at the private art museum are spacious and minimalist, with a seating area to take in the aquatic courtyard. Pathways wind through meadows and forests dotted with art.

 

2. Franciscan Monastery

1400 Quincy St., NE

The garden at the Northeast DC monastery blooms with pink and red camellias during winter. Stop by the fishpond for a moment of reflection.

 

3. Riverbend Park

8700 Potomac Hills St., Great Falls

Start at the peaceful park and walk down a trail to the overlook at Great Falls Park for inspiring waterfall views.

This article appears in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

