3 Unconventional Facials at DC Area Spas

Lorien Hotel & Spa
1600 King St., Alexandria.

Is your skin more into morning or night? Let your face know you’re listening with this $165 facial, which purports to be timed to skin’s different needs throughout the day. Just like when your stomach demands chocolate to get through a midday slump, your face supposedly needs a pick-me-up or a calm-me-down. A facialist will chat with you–and your face?–to determine the best protocol.

Nano Facial Nutraceutical Infusion