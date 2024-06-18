3 Unconventional Facials at DC Area Spas

Intra Oral Massage
Bespoke Aesthetics & Wellness
location_on 3233 P St., NW.
According to the description of this $290 facial, “You’ve never felt anything like it!” Unless your dentist performs facials, that’s probably true. Along with typical cleansing, a pair of gloved hands massage inside your mouth and jaw, a technique said to help lift and define the face. Caity Weaver of the New York Times wrote of the experience: “It felt how ASMR sounds, except that it was also intermittently briefly uncomfortable.” Weaver also reported that her skin looked fantastic.
Circadian Rhythm Facial
Lorien Hotel & Spa
location_on 1600 King St., Alexandria.
Is your skin more into morning or night? Let your face know you’re listening with this $165 facial, which purports to be timed to skin’s different needs throughout the day. Just like when your stomach demands chocolate to get through a midday slump, your face supposedly needs a pick-me-up or a calm-me-down. A facialist will chat with you–and your face?–to determine the best protocol.
Nano Facial Nutraceutical Infusion
Little Oasis Spa
location_on 5950 Little Hubbard Dr., North Bethesda.
Perhaps in homage to Oppenheimer, this $270 facial promises the “manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular and supramolecular scale.” Bonus: no mushroom cloud. Instead, nano needling, it claims, painlessly creates hundreds of superficial, microscopic permeations on the skin’s surface to allow for greater absorption of topical products. “If there were a painless, noninvasive way to improve the ‘atomic’ and ‘molecular’ structure of our skin,” says dermatologist Noëlle Sherber, “everyone would be using it and it would not be a niche spa-menu item.” Still, some reviewers report glowing skin.