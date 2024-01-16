4 Ultra-Luxe Spa Treatments to Indulge in Your Next Self-Care Day

Contents
Calming Antara Ritual at Salamander DC
Part of the signature-services menu at one of the area’s newest luxury spas, this treatment includes a dry-brush exfoliation followed by a CBD-infused shea butter wrap with scalp and neck massage, plus a full-body massage, all designed for people with dry skin and joint and muscle pains. Spa-goers can enjoy the sauna, steam room, and pools before or after the treatment. Starting at $335.
Wellness Ritual at the Waldorf Astoria
For a bit of everything in a single service, this spa day starts at your own pace, with a warm shower and a hot steam, followed by a relaxing trip to the Himalayan Salt Room, where halotherapy–plus a salty foot soak–helps guests breathe easier. (Literally: Inhaling salt particles can support better breathing.) That’s followed by a 90-minute massage with optional add-ons such as aromatherapy oil; CBD; exfoliation; hot stones; or face, eye, and lip masks. Starting at $450.
Ionixlight Masterpiece Ritual at the Four Seasons
One of the latest technologies for facials, Ionixlight is a noninvasive device that claims its LED-light and negative-ion therapies promote cellular renewal and anti-aging. The hotel’s 120-minute service moves beyond the face, using exfoliators, serums, and masks on the neck, décolletage, and hands as well. Starting at $730.
Nail Art at Azalea City Nail Salon
This waterless salon uses nontoxic polish for embellished manicures. Designs are offered in three tiers, beginning with colorful decals and culminating in bespoke and bejeweled works of art. Add-ons include a ten-minute massage. Starting at $2 a nail, plus a $60 gel manicure.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.