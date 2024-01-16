Photograph by Waldorf Astoria.

4 Ultra-Luxe Spa Treatments to Indulge in Your Next Self-Care Day

Elevated services for those looking to treat themselves.

Written by
Published on
Contents
  1. Calming Antara Ritual at Salamander DC
  2. Wellness Ritual at the Waldorf Astoria
  3. Ionixlight Masterpiece Ritual at the Four Seasons
  4. Nail Art at Azalea City Nail Salon

Calming Antara Ritual at Salamander DC

location_on 1330 Maryland Ave., SW

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Salamander DC.

Part of the signature-services menu at one of the area’s newest luxury spas, this treatment includes a dry-brush exfoliation followed by a CBD-infused shea butter wrap with scalp and neck massage, plus a full-body massage, all designed for people with dry skin and joint and muscle pains. Spa-goers can enjoy the sauna, steam room, and pools before or after the treatment. Starting at $335.

 

Wellness Ritual at the Waldorf Astoria

location_on 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

language Website

Photograph by Waldorf Astoria.

For a bit of everything in a single service, this spa day starts at your own pace, with a warm shower and a hot steam, followed by a relaxing trip to the Himalayan Salt Room, where halotherapy–plus a salty foot soak–helps guests breathe easier. (Literally: Inhaling salt particles can support better breathing.) That’s followed by a 90-minute massage with optional add-ons such as aromatherapy oil; CBD; exfoliation; hot stones; or face, eye, and lip masks. Starting at $450.

 

Ionixlight Masterpiece Ritual at the Four Seasons

location_on 2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

language Website

Splurge on a high-tech facial at the Four Seasons. Photograph courtesy of Four Seasons Washington, DC.

One of the latest technologies for facials, Ionixlight is a noninvasive device that claims its LED-light and negative-ion therapies promote cellular renewal and anti-aging. The hotel’s 120-minute service moves beyond the face, using exfoliators, serums, and masks on the neck, décolletage, and hands as well. Starting at $730.

 

Nail Art at Azalea City Nail Salon

location_on 7310 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park.

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Azalea City Nail Salon.
Photograph courtesy of Azalea City Nail Salon.

This waterless salon uses nontoxic polish for embellished manicures. Designs are offered in three tiers, beginning with colorful decals and culminating in bespoke and bejeweled works of art. Add-ons include a ten-minute massage. Starting at $2 a nail, plus a $60 gel manicure.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

