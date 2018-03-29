Last Chance! Submit Your Adorable Cat to Washingtonian’s Cutest Cat Contest

Do you have the cutest cat in Washington? Prove it by submitting photos of your furry friend to our Cutest Cat Contest!

Enter the Contest Here

The winning cat will get:

A full-page photo in Washingtonian with cat’s name and bio.

A professional Washingtonian photo shoot (and you can keep the photos!).

All entrants will receive a digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover with your cat’s image and name and a feature in Washingtonian.com’s “Cutest Cat Contest” photo gallery.

Each submission fee is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Humane Rescue Alliance. The top 10 cutest cats will be voted on by Washingtonian.com readers and the winner from the top 10 cutest cats will be chosen by a panel of judges from Washingtonian and our beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance. The judges will base their determination on the creativity of the description and photogenic photo. Deadline to enter is April 2nd at 11:59pm. Voting for the top 10 entries will be open April 4 – April 8. The winner will be announced after voting has ended. Multiple entries are permitted.

This contest is sponsored by DC Lottery.