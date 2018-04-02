Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 2-8

Monday, April 2, 6:30PM
Free boot camp + NCAA final = best Monday night ever. Join ZogSports for a sweat seh in Stead Park, and then head to Stoney’s on P to watch Michigan take on Villanova. All are welcome—just be sure to bring water and register here. 1625P. St., NW.
Tuesday, April 3, 5:15PM
The Getting It In Cyclists are back for the season and will meet at Jones Point Park in Alexandria for an 18-mile ride (beginners) or 22-mile ride (intermediate/advanced) toward Fort Hunt and back. Reflective gear and front and rear lights are good ideas. Sign up here. 1 Jones Point Dr., Alexandria.
Wednesday, April 4, 6:30AM
Join the DC Capital Striders for this longstanding morning run. Meet at Rabaut Park and plan for a four to five mile run at 8:00-10:00 minute pace, usually through Rock Creek Park. FYI: longstanding also means a large turnout, so the Capital Striders encourage you to register. 1600 Columbia Rd., NW.
Thursday, April 5, 7PM
Get outside for this equipment-free INSANITY sesh with trainer Valentine at Washington and Lee High School. Be sure to bring extra water and a towel as you dig deep through power interval circuits. Save your spot here. 1301 N. Stafford St., Arlington.
Friday, April 6, 6:30AM
Where will the November Project be this week? Follow their blog or Facebook to find out, or log in with the tracker. Fridays are shorter, 20-minute circuit workouts that involve less running than the Monday and Wednesday sessions. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. #JustShowUp. november-project.com/washington-dc.
Saturday, April 7, 3PM
Instructor Nya Alemayhu will hold a beginner-friendly, 60-minute vinyasa yoga class at Dock 5 with a focus on restoration and movements of the spine. Top off your Sun Salutations with a stroll through Union Market beneath the studio, where you can refuel and rehydrate. Register here. 1309 5th St., NE.
Sunday, April 8, 8:30
It’s back! Trek Bicycle (formerly Revolution Cycles) will resume its Sunday rides, bright and early. Meet at the Georgetown Exxon and plan for a 30-mile, no-drop road ride to Potomac and back. 3607 M St., NW.