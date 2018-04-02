Health  |  Things to Do

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 2-8

We'll see you at free yoga at Union Market.
Monday, April 2, 6:30PM
Free boot camp + NCAA final = best Monday night ever. Join ZogSports for a sweat seh  in Stead Park, and then head to Stoney’s on P to watch Michigan take on Villanova. All are welcome—just be sure to bring water and register here. 1625P. St., NW.

Tuesday, April 3, 5:15PM
The Getting It In Cyclists are back for the season and will meet at Jones Point Park in Alexandria for an 18-mile ride (beginners) or 22-mile ride (intermediate/advanced) toward Fort Hunt and back. Reflective gear and front and rear lights are good ideas. Sign up here1 Jones Point Dr., Alexandria.

Wednesday, April 4, 6:30AM
Join the DC Capital Striders for this longstanding morning run. Meet at Rabaut Park and plan for a four to five mile run at 8:00-10:00 minute pace, usually through Rock Creek Park. FYI: longstanding also means a large turnout, so the Capital Striders encourage you to register. 1600 Columbia Rd., NW.

Thursday, April 5, 7PM
Get outside for this equipment-free INSANITY sesh with trainer Valentine at Washington and Lee High School. Be sure to bring extra water and a towel as you dig deep through power interval circuits. Save your spot here1301 N. Stafford St., Arlington.

Friday, April 6, 6:30AM
Where will the November Project be this week? Follow their blog or Facebook to find out, or log in with the tracker. Fridays are shorter, 20-minute circuit workouts that involve less running than the Monday and Wednesday sessions. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. #JustShowUp. november-project.com/washington-dc.

Saturday, April 7, 3PM
Instructor Nya Alemayhu will hold a beginner-friendly, 60-minute vinyasa yoga class at Dock 5 with a focus on restoration and movements of the spine. Top off your Sun Salutations with a stroll through Union Market beneath the studio, where you can refuel and rehydrate. Register here. 1309 5th St., NE. 

Sunday, April 8, 8:30
It’s back! Trek Bicycle (formerly Revolution Cycles) will resume its Sunday rides, bright and early. Meet at the Georgetown Exxon and plan for a 30-mile, no-drop road ride to Potomac and back. 3607 M St., NW.

Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.

