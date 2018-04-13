News

Can James Comey Sue Trump For Defamation?

The President publicly accused the former FBI director of committing a crime. So we asked a lawyer
Written by | Published on
Can James Comey Sue Trump For Defamation?
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump fired up Twitter this morning to attack former FBI director James Comey, whose new book seems to have the President in a bit of a mood. Trump wrote:

About that part where Trump says Comey lied under oath, i.e. where he accused him of committing a federal crime? Typically, that’s the kind of thing for which you could sue. But attorney Thomas Clare—who specializes in representing clients who’ve been defamed—says it’s not so easy to make a claim in this case. “The short takeaway is what might be actionable for you or for me, if we were to be confronted by this in our professional life, is much more complicated here,” he says.

That’s because there’s a law that protects government officials: “There is a federal statute called the Westfall Act that provides broad immunity to federal officials—including elected officials—who make statements, protecting them from defamation liability,” Clare says. “If [Comey] were to bring such a claim, I think he would find himself litigating against the Department of Justice, and against the backdrop of this federal statute. It would be a huge mess.”

Well, now we know. Guess that means Comey is free to focus his full attention on the book tour.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

More from News

Scooter Libby, Donald Trump, and Me

Scooter Libby, Donald Trump, and Me

Why Your Company May Cut Back on Employee Outings to Nats Games

I Got Into The Wing. Here’s Why I Can’t Join.

How Washington Won Its Only NBA Championship

This 93-Year-Old Pianist Has Backed Edith Piaf and Almost Got Shot at a DC Dive

People Are Still Eating at Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

People Are Still Eating at Mike Isabella’s Restaurants

PHOTOS: Children’s Ball 2018 at Union Station

PHOTOS: Children’s Ball 2018 at Union Station

How Two Pals Created DC’s Broccoli City Music Fest

Most Popular

Health

How I Got This Body: She Went from 170 Pounds to 140 Thanks to OrangeTheory Fitness, without Giving Up Bacon Cheeseburgers or Wine

News

I Got Into The Wing. Here’s Why I Can’t Join.

Food

6 New Outdoor Bars to Try Now That It’s FINALLY Warm 

Weddings

These Two Science Majors Threw A Chemistry-Themed Wedding With Shoutouts to Elements In The Periodic Table

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington