News

Here’s How You Can Buy James Comey’s Book in Person Tuesday

DC bookstores are ready for "A Higher Loyalty"
Written by | Published on
Here’s How You Can Buy James Comey’s Book in Person Tuesday
Politics and Prose will have 160 copies on hand when it opens Tuesday. Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

When former FBI director James Comey’s hotly anticipated memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership is released on Tuesday, April 17, DC bookstores will be ready. Comey’s book, which details his interactions with President Trump and doesn’t mince words in describing the administration, already tops Amazon’s list of bestselling books and has drawn the president’s ire. DC bookstores have stocked up accordingly.

Kramerbooks

The Dupont Circle shop will start selling A Higher Loyalty at midnight, when employees will crack open boxes containing hundreds of copies of the strictly embargoed book. But come prepared to wait in line; after the sizable crowd that braved the cold to get a first glimpse at Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, Kramerbooks expects the queue to be long. Readers can reserve a copy of A Higher Loyalty by calling the store.

Politics and Prose

Politics and Prose has ordered double the quantity of books they usually would, as Washingtonian previously reported. It will have 160 copies (in addition to pre-ordered books) available on release day at its flagship location in Chevy Chase DC and 48 at its store in the Wharf. But in total, Politics and Prose has ordered thousands of copies of A Higher Loyalty to prepare for a discussion between the former FBI director and Axios cofounder Mike Allen on April 30. Tickets for the event, which will take place in the 1400-plus-seat Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University, are sold out. And while the store won’t be hosting a midnight release, when the main location’s doors open at 9 AM Tuesday, “We’ll be ready,” said marketing and publicity director Jon Purves.

Other shops

A manager for Amazon’s new brick-and-mortar location in Georgetown said he was pretty sure it would stock copies, and Barnes & Noble in Alexandria will also have the book on its shelves, although neither bookstore will host breathless countdown-to-release events.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Editorial Fellow

More from News

Even DC’s Street Names Are Political

Even DC’s Street Names Are Political

Which Washington-Area Neighborhoods Will Boom Next?

Can James Comey Sue Trump For Defamation?

Can James Comey Sue Trump For Defamation?

Scooter Libby, Donald Trump, and Me

Scooter Libby, Donald Trump, and Me

Why Your Company May Cut Back on Employee Outings to Nats Games

I Got Into The Wing. Here’s Why I Can’t Join.

How Washington Won Its Only NBA Championship

This 93-Year-Old Pianist Has Backed Edith Piaf and Almost Got Shot at a DC Dive

Most Popular

Health  |  News

I’m a Neuroscientist Who Studies Mental Illness. Here’s What Happened When I Lost My Own Mind.

I've studied mental illness my entire career. Yet when I began my descent into the very same sort of madness that I'd researched, I had...
News  |  Real Estate

Which Washington-Area Neighborhoods Will Boom Next?

All across the region, big change is on the way in formerly quiet places. Here’s a look at the spots poised for some of the...
Travel

Great Small Towns Near Washington, DC

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Health

How I Got This Body: She Went from 170 Pounds to 140 Thanks to OrangeTheory Fitness, without Giving Up Bacon Cheeseburgers or Wine