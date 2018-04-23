MONDAY, APRIL 23

PARTY The Collective Action for Safe Spaces (CASS) fights to pass legislation to end harassment on the street and in bars. The organization’s Safe Bar Collective trains bar staff to recognize and respond to sexual harassment to help cultivate safer environments. CASS’s second annual Safe Space Jam party celebrates its work in expanding the number of safe bars in DC. The party takes place at Atlas Brew Works and includes food from local restaurants and a DJ. $50, 6 PM.

BOOKS Texas sometimes seems like its own country (and the state proudly remembers the time that was the case). New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright’s new book, God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State, delves into the state’s history, politics, and culture, detailing various famous Texans from Leadbelly to Beyoncé. Wright will discuss his own reflections at Politics and Prose at the Wharf. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BOOKS Chef Sam Kass was the senior nutrition policy advisor in the Obama administration and the executive director of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative. His new cookbook, Eat a Little Better: Great Flavor, Good Health, Better World, presents 90 simple recipes to help make small changes toward better eating, including different ways to think about shopping and setting up your kitchen. Kass will be in conversation with Washington Post food editor Joe Yonan at Sixth & I. $17-$35, 7 PM.

LECTURE Ethnobotanist, photographer, and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Wade Davis has written a number of books about his global explorations into indigenous cultures. Wade will share stories behind the images in his new book, Photographs, and his perspective on different cultures’ rituals and ceremonies at the National Geographic Museum. $25, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

THEATRE Synetic Theater continues its “Wordess Shakespeare” series with a production of Titus Andronicus. See the recreation of the bloody tragedy of revenge with 14 killings in all—unsurprisingly, it’s recommended for ages 16 and up. Through May 27. $10-$60.

FILM Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman’s life is highlighted in the 2017 documentary, Itzhak. The film delves into the struggles of his early life, from surviving polio to his family’s move from Poland to Israel, as well as his 50-year marriage to his wife Toby. The film shows Perlman’s impact through conversations with other musicians and family and will screen at the Avalon on Wednesday night. $12.50, 8 PM.