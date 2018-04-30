Free Outdoor Classes are Back with Golden Triangle’s TriFit Series

Starting May 1, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District will hold free happy hour workouts in Farragut Square on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, lasting through September. These popular events have hosted over a thousand people in the past and make it easier than ever to slide in a workout.

The classes require you to only register once and sign a waiver online. Then just bring a mat and water and stop by the Golden Triangle tent each time you visit. Here’s the standing schedule:

Tuesday: Yoga with CorePower Yoga

Wednesday: Barre

Thursday: Pilates

Look for health demonstrations and nutritious snacks from Golden Triangle restaurants. Classes start at 5:30PM, and be sure to fill out your info and sign the waiver here before your first workout. Farragut Square is located at Connecticut Avenue and K Street.

