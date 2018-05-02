Join Pacers Running for a Plogging and Yoga Event This Sunday

In case you haven’t seen the Internet for the last few months, plogging, the Swedish trend that combines jogging with picking up litter, has reached DC, turning some into jogging do-gooders while prompting others to claim they’ve been doing this in their communities for years—it just never had a name. Wherever you may stand, plogging is more than a running fad, generally regarded as a pretty decent thing to do.

This Sunday, May 6, you can get in on the action and join Pacers Running for a Downward Plogging community event at its Navy Yard location. The event kicks off at 4 PM with a “mindfulness” exercise, then launches into a three-to-five mile plog around the neighborhood (the distance will be a fun surprise). Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and Altra has offered running shoes to demo during the plog. Afterward, local yogi Emily Bango will lead a yoga session. Then it’s time to eat! The store will have Taylor Gourmet, Ice Cream Jubilee, and beer, or bring your own grub, pot luck-style.

The cost is $30 and you can register here. Pacers Navy Yard is located at 300 Tingey St., SE.

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.