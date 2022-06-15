It’s International Day of Yoga on Monday. Here Are Places Offering Free Yoga This Weekend.

Monday, June 20, is International Day of Yoga, but you don’t have to be an intense yogi to celebrate. Here are some free classes around Washington to celebrate the holiday.

For Yogis of All Levels

International Day of Yoga will be celebrated at the Washington Monument for the eighth year in a row. The Embassy of India has partnered with Friends of Yoga to host an outdoor class this Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. The class is open to all, but you must register to participate.

For Those Who Enjoy a Good View

Do downward dog while taking in the sights and sounds around you at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens (1550 Anacostia Ave., NE). On Sunday, June 19, at 10 a.m, instructor Adrienne Shaw will lead a free, slow-paced yoga class that is sure to get you in touch with nature. Register here.

For First Responders

Every Monday, Over the Rainbow, a counseling-and-support practice specializing in trauma treatment, hosts a free yoga class for first responders. On Monday, June 20, at noon, firefighters, police officers, and others on the front lines can attend a class at their Alexandria office (1316 King St.).

For Yoga Rain or Shine

The city of Gaithersburg is getting its zen on. A free two-hour yoga class led by four instructors will take place outdoors at Kentlands Green (117 Kent Square Rd.) on Saturday June 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In case of rain, the session will move to Bohrer Park Activity Center (506 S. Frederick Ave.).

For Those Who Find Yoga Too Slow

If you think yoga is boring, this class may change your mind. Yoga Rebounding combines trampolines and yoga for a fun twist. The free class will take place in a Bowie private gym (15110 Plum Tree Way) on Saturday June 18, at 8 a.m. Register here.

For Yoga Devotees

Mind Your Body Oasis is hosting a yoga class incorporating vinyasa sequencing, breath awareness, meditation, and relaxation on Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Green (101 12th St., S) at National Landing. Register here.