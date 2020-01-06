January 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Name on laptops

5. One of two in “Subaru”

10. Five-star review

14. Aim for a receiver

18. Howe on a 1940 US stamp

20. Have only partially paid off, as a bill

21. Radiate

22. Entertainment-industry achievement

23. Common door holders (pitcher)

25. Kate of House of Cards

26. State bird of Hawaii

27. Poetic tribute

28. Extremely long time

29. One of a viola’s four

31. Kofi who headed the UN

32. Caruso and Carreras, e.g.

34. Arlington station, casually (third baseman)

37. Clark who sings “Downtown”

39. It touches three oceans

40. Jabber

41. Carbon 14 and uranium 238, for example (left fielder)

45. Find work

49. Sarah McLachlan hit with the line “We are born innocent”

50. Glove material

51. ___ Domani (brand of wine)

53. “The truth ___ there”

54. Person named in a “Ten Greatest of All Time” article, e.g.

56. ___ for Fugitive (1989 Sue Grafton mystery)

58. Panache

60. Drive-___ window

61. Best and Buttigieg, for two

62. Pops

64. Ancient Rome’s ___ Way

66. Shade

67. They get their kicks on Sundays (shortstop)

71. Hydroelectricity provider

74. President with a doctrine

76. Makes pleased

77. Overhead

79. Omar of ER

81. Source of slices

83. Deborah’s costar in The King and I

84. “See ya!”

85. Freeloader

87. Alternative to 2%

89. Duplicate

92. Fastener named for a letter of the alphabet

93. Japanese for “empty orchestra”

95. Say what you just said (right fielder)

98. End up regretting

99. Chef Gastón Acurio’s country

100. Working with wood, often

101. There are 246 on this page (pitcher)

106. Orders at the Palm

110. Poet born in Düsseldorf

111. Dangers

112. “You’ve got mail” company

113. Prefix with skeleton

114. Filer of many FOIA requests

115. Shop with smoked salmon

116. 18th Street bar since 1992 (first baseman)

120. Injure, as one’s big toe

121. ___ Mountains (range through Russia)

122. Sheer suffering

123. Singing Simon

124. Floor cleaners

125. Shed tears for all to hear

126. Slimy slitherers

127. Champs of 2019, seven of whom are inside this puzzle’s circles

Down

1. Union Station, for example

2. Leave out, as a syllable

3. ___ up (invigorate)

4. Tongue close to Thai

5. Word before cloth or after tender

6. Crush in competition

7. Abbr. in blood types

8. ___ long way (lasts)

9. Prepare to remove, as a harness

10. Tell old stories

11. Actress Bynes or Peet

12. Sixth sign

13. When you’ll probably get there, briefly

14. It may be served alla vodka

15. Athlete’s negotiator

16. Whales and bats use it

17. ___ pad (Staples purchase)

19. Car feature

24. Enemy combatant

30. View in a different way

31. Valuable violin

33. Drug class

34. Stop flowing

35. Not on time to

36. Dec. 31

38. MN and NM are part of it

41. Virginia governor Northam

42. Word of farewell

43. Issue for a veterinarian

44. Rust et al.

45. Flip out

46. “Death Be Not Proud” poet

47. My and thy

48. A little heat, briefly

52. Extended families

55. Network Stuart Scott worked for

57. Skewered app

59. Its HQ is on North Capitol Street

62. Salisbury ___

63. Wound closer

65. “My opinion is . . .”

68. Clickable address

69. Blazing Saddles prop

70. Offer to the public

72. Run ___ of (get in trouble with)

73. Workweek calendar letters

75. Cinematic shockers

78. “¡Vamos!”

79. Big game

80. Piece in a pot pie

82. It ends with everybody outside

84. Fish that are often served in flakes

86. Give shelter to

88. Word answered with “De rien”

90. Orgs. that meet at schools

91. Word on airplane tickets

94. London’s ___ Gardens

96. Comfortable car

97. All at the same time

99. Major decision for a future attorney?

101. Wide gulf

102. Right-hand page of an open book

103. Prepare to wrestle, in ancient Greece

104. Librettist’s work

105. Electric-bill factor

107. ___ Modelo (Mexican beer)

108. Sing the praises of

109. Many HDTVs

112. Klobuchar and Sedaris, for two

115. Talk over another actor’s lines

117. Part of DJIA

118. Critter with antennae

119. Hightailed it outta there