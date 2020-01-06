January 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Name on laptops
5. One of two in “Subaru”
10. Five-star review
14. Aim for a receiver
18. Howe on a 1940 US stamp
20. Have only partially paid off, as a bill
21. Radiate
22. Entertainment-industry achievement
23. Common door holders (pitcher)
25. Kate of House of Cards
26. State bird of Hawaii
27. Poetic tribute
28. Extremely long time
29. One of a viola’s four
31. Kofi who headed the UN
32. Caruso and Carreras, e.g.
34. Arlington station, casually (third baseman)
37. Clark who sings “Downtown”
39. It touches three oceans
40. Jabber
41. Carbon 14 and uranium 238, for example (left fielder)
45. Find work
49. Sarah McLachlan hit with the line “We are born innocent”
50. Glove material
51. ___ Domani (brand of wine)
53. “The truth ___ there”
54. Person named in a “Ten Greatest of All Time” article, e.g.
56. ___ for Fugitive (1989 Sue Grafton mystery)
58. Panache
60. Drive-___ window
61. Best and Buttigieg, for two
62. Pops
64. Ancient Rome’s ___ Way
66. Shade
67. They get their kicks on Sundays (shortstop)
71. Hydroelectricity provider
74. President with a doctrine
76. Makes pleased
77. Overhead
79. Omar of ER
81. Source of slices
83. Deborah’s costar in The King and I
84. “See ya!”
85. Freeloader
87. Alternative to 2%
89. Duplicate
92. Fastener named for a letter of the alphabet
93. Japanese for “empty orchestra”
95. Say what you just said (right fielder)
98. End up regretting
99. Chef Gastón Acurio’s country
100. Working with wood, often
101. There are 246 on this page (pitcher)
106. Orders at the Palm
110. Poet born in Düsseldorf
111. Dangers
112. “You’ve got mail” company
113. Prefix with skeleton
114. Filer of many FOIA requests
115. Shop with smoked salmon
116. 18th Street bar since 1992 (first baseman)
120. Injure, as one’s big toe
121. ___ Mountains (range through Russia)
122. Sheer suffering
123. Singing Simon
124. Floor cleaners
125. Shed tears for all to hear
126. Slimy slitherers
127. Champs of 2019, seven of whom are inside this puzzle’s circles
Down
1. Union Station, for example
2. Leave out, as a syllable
3. ___ up (invigorate)
4. Tongue close to Thai
5. Word before cloth or after tender
6. Crush in competition
7. Abbr. in blood types
8. ___ long way (lasts)
9. Prepare to remove, as a harness
10. Tell old stories
11. Actress Bynes or Peet
12. Sixth sign
13. When you’ll probably get there, briefly
14. It may be served alla vodka
15. Athlete’s negotiator
16. Whales and bats use it
17. ___ pad (Staples purchase)
19. Car feature
24. Enemy combatant
30. View in a different way
31. Valuable violin
33. Drug class
34. Stop flowing
35. Not on time to
36. Dec. 31
38. MN and NM are part of it
41. Virginia governor Northam
42. Word of farewell
43. Issue for a veterinarian
44. Rust et al.
45. Flip out
46. “Death Be Not Proud” poet
47. My and thy
48. A little heat, briefly
52. Extended families
55. Network Stuart Scott worked for
57. Skewered app
59. Its HQ is on North Capitol Street
62. Salisbury ___
63. Wound closer
65. “My opinion is . . .”
68. Clickable address
69. Blazing Saddles prop
70. Offer to the public
72. Run ___ of (get in trouble with)
73. Workweek calendar letters
75. Cinematic shockers
78. “¡Vamos!”
79. Big game
80. Piece in a pot pie
82. It ends with everybody outside
84. Fish that are often served in flakes
86. Give shelter to
88. Word answered with “De rien”
90. Orgs. that meet at schools
91. Word on airplane tickets
94. London’s ___ Gardens
96. Comfortable car
97. All at the same time
99. Major decision for a future attorney?
101. Wide gulf
102. Right-hand page of an open book
103. Prepare to wrestle, in ancient Greece
104. Librettist’s work
105. Electric-bill factor
107. ___ Modelo (Mexican beer)
108. Sing the praises of
109. Many HDTVs
112. Klobuchar and Sedaris, for two
115. Talk over another actor’s lines
117. Part of DJIA
118. Critter with antennae
119. Hightailed it outta there