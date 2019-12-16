December 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. One of two on a bicycle
5. Country south of Libya
9. Playwright Eve
15. Spike in economic activity
19. Fiery flow
20. Speedy sled
21. Insect in a swarm
22. “Do ___ others . . .”
23. *What an unwelcome person at a party may receive
25. *White birds seen on the Chesapeake
27. Sing with vigor
28. Unpaid workers, sometimes
30. Mystical letters
31. Very long times
32. Entertaining tales
33. Cowboys head coach for 29 seasons
34. Positive connection on a first date
36. Pieces of Summer Olympics equipment
39. Part of a Harry Potter costume
40. Records of trips
41. *What not very good movies get from critics
48. Vowels before a dollar amount
49. Secret meetings
50. Clickable birthday greetings
51. Proofreading mark that means “thus” in Latin
52. Get ready for cooking, as lentils
54. Nighttime noise
55. Electric wheels
57. Carrier that had a globe logo
59. Speed-skating great ___ Anton Ohno
60. More chichi
61. Ingrid’s role in Casablanca
64. *Penguin in old cartoons
67. Word often confused with “fewer”
68. Grammatical case
70. Pound-cake flavor, sometimes
71. Tint of old photographs
73. Nonsensical
74. Show interest in, one way
75. 2008 comedy with Will Ferrell as a basketball-team owner
79. Boat mover
80. Casanovas
82. Fills to the rim, as a half-empty glass
85. Energizer size
86. *Led Zeppelin song that begins, “Walking in the park just the other day, baby . . . what do you think I saw?”
89. Torpedoed, say
90. Gets a peek at
91. Prepare for a marathon
92. Mistakes on the mound
93. Complain about
96. Be annoying
99. Brewskis
100. DC Council member since 1991
101. Location of many resorts
103. Emirates or Southwest, e.g.
106. *GW’s location
108. *Phrase often heard in DC weather reports in December—or what you might call this puzzle’s group of theme entries
110. Store with outlets in College Park and Woodbridge
111. Longtime Washington Post columnist Robinson
112. ___ Shoreham (Woodley Park hotel)
113. Zippo
114. Harper or Holliday
115. Weakens, as political support
116. Zen paradox
117. Roberta Flack’s “Business Goes ___ Usual”
Down
1. Smooth-talking
2. Steeplechase, e.g.
3. Elite eight
4. Congregation leaders
5. Santa ___
6. Do damage to
7. Two for a toddler, say
8. South Asian
9. State of bliss
10. Number spoken over a CB radio
11. Hold in contempt
12. They’re frequently cut in summer
13. Its flavors include Frozen Hot Chocolate and Oregon Black Cherry
14. Charlotte of 1970s–’80s sitcoms
15. Country on Lake Tanganyika
16. Standing upright
17. Web-footed swimmer
18. Covered in green growth
24. The Rolling Stones’ “Honky ___ Women”
26. Issues, as a patent
29. Russian rejections
33. Org. Will Smith works for in Bright
34. Mistake
35. Like alms recipients
36. Badu who sings “On & On”
37. Opposite of neg.
38. One of the Baltic States (abbr.)
39. ___ the Millers (2013 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston)
41. Citizen Genêt’s country
42. Fame
43. Intestinal bacterium
44. December numbers
45. Davis of Doctor Dolittle and Grumpy Old Men
46. Frasier’s foil
47. Swordsman’s wounds
49. ___ fault (excessively)
53. Toledo is there
54. Watch from afar, maybe
56. Longtime ally of Zedong
58. Environment
59. Not quite
60. Prepare for publication
61. Phrase not to be taken literally
62. Covered porch
63. Capricorn’s components
65. Admit
66. Word after tennis or piano
69. A piece of cake
72. Rascal
74. Insurance groups, for short
76. “I Know What I Know” singer, 1986
77. Order by quality
78. Fair ___ Mall
81. Hint of future events
82. Beat
83. ___ roll (doing well)
84. The Eagles, on NFL scoreboards
87. Clinton rival in the 1992 Democratic primaries
88. Occasionally
89. “I wish it were otherwise, but . . .”
92. Hamilton role
93. Suit
94. Bring forth, as an image
95. Wizards, poetically
96. From the ___ (right off the bat)
97. Gave four stars, e.g.
98. Without dissenting voices
99. Counter-protest?
101. Pisco ___ (cocktail from Peru)
102. Return of the Jedi cutie
103. Nurse Jackie actress ___ Deavere Smith
104. Singer Simone
105. Past partners
107. Amusing Samantha
109. Brief version of “If you ask me . . .”