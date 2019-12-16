December 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. One of two on a bicycle

5. Country south of Libya

9. Playwright Eve

15. Spike in economic activity

19. Fiery flow

20. Speedy sled

21. Insect in a swarm

22. “Do ___ others . . .”

23. *What an unwelcome person at a party may receive

25. *White birds seen on the Chesapeake

27. Sing with vigor

28. Unpaid workers, sometimes

30. Mystical letters

31. Very long times

32. Entertaining tales

33. Cowboys head coach for 29 seasons

34. Positive connection on a first date

36. Pieces of Summer Olympics equipment

39. Part of a Harry Potter costume

40. Records of trips

41. *What not very good movies get from critics

48. Vowels before a dollar amount

49. Secret meetings

50. Clickable birthday greetings

51. Proofreading mark that means “thus” in Latin

52. Get ready for cooking, as lentils

54. Nighttime noise

55. Electric wheels

57. Carrier that had a globe logo

59. Speed-skating great ___ Anton Ohno

60. More chichi

61. Ingrid’s role in Casablanca

64. *Penguin in old cartoons

67. Word often confused with “fewer”

68. Grammatical case

70. Pound-cake flavor, sometimes

71. Tint of old photographs

73. Nonsensical

74. Show interest in, one way

75. 2008 comedy with Will Ferrell as a basketball-team owner

79. Boat mover

80. Casanovas

82. Fills to the rim, as a half-empty glass

85. Energizer size

86. *Led Zeppelin song that begins, “Walking in the park just the other day, baby . . . what do you think I saw?”

89. Torpedoed, say

90. Gets a peek at

91. Prepare for a marathon

92. Mistakes on the mound

93. Complain about

96. Be annoying

99. Brewskis

100. DC Council member since 1991

101. Location of many resorts

103. Emirates or Southwest, e.g.

106. *GW’s location

108. *Phrase often heard in DC weather reports in December—or what you might call this puzzle’s group of theme entries

110. Store with outlets in College Park and Woodbridge

111. Longtime Washington Post columnist Robinson

112. ___ Shoreham (Woodley Park hotel)

113. Zippo

114. Harper or Holliday

115. Weakens, as political support

116. Zen paradox

117. Roberta Flack’s “Business Goes ___ Usual”

Down

1. Smooth-talking

2. Steeplechase, e.g.

3. Elite eight

4. Congregation leaders

5. Santa ___

6. Do damage to

7. Two for a toddler, say

8. South Asian

9. State of bliss

10. Number spoken over a CB radio

11. Hold in contempt

12. They’re frequently cut in summer

13. Its flavors include Frozen Hot Chocolate and Oregon Black Cherry

14. Charlotte of 1970s–’80s sitcoms

15. Country on Lake Tanganyika

16. Standing upright

17. Web-footed swimmer

18. Covered in green growth

24. The Rolling Stones’ “Honky ___ Women”

26. Issues, as a patent

29. Russian rejections

33. Org. Will Smith works for in Bright

34. Mistake

35. Like alms recipients

36. Badu who sings “On & On”

37. Opposite of neg.

38. One of the Baltic States (abbr.)

39. ___ the Millers (2013 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston)

41. Citizen Genêt’s country

42. Fame

43. Intestinal bacterium

44. December numbers

45. Davis of Doctor Dolittle and Grumpy Old Men

46. Frasier’s foil

47. Swordsman’s wounds

49. ___ fault (excessively)

53. Toledo is there

54. Watch from afar, maybe

56. Longtime ally of Zedong

58. Environment

59. Not quite

60. Prepare for publication

61. Phrase not to be taken literally

62. Covered porch

63. Capricorn’s components

65. Admit

66. Word after tennis or piano

69. A piece of cake

72. Rascal

74. Insurance groups, for short

76. “I Know What I Know” singer, 1986

77. Order by quality

78. Fair ___ Mall

81. Hint of future events

82. Beat

83. ___ roll (doing well)

84. The Eagles, on NFL scoreboards

87. Clinton rival in the 1992 Democratic primaries

88. Occasionally

89. “I wish it were otherwise, but . . .”

92. Hamilton role

93. Suit

94. Bring forth, as an image

95. Wizards, poetically

96. From the ___ (right off the bat)

97. Gave four stars, e.g.

98. Without dissenting voices

99. Counter-protest?

101. Pisco ___ (cocktail from Peru)

102. Return of the Jedi cutie

103. Nurse Jackie actress ___ Deavere Smith

104. Singer Simone

105. Past partners

107. Amusing Samantha

109. Brief version of “If you ask me . . .”