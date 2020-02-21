March 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Based ___ (intuitively)
7. Sign of a neglected pool
12. Small hill builders
16. Not working
19. Empathize
20. Cutlass ___ (’80s–’90s Oldsmobile)
21. Uncouth guy
22. Allen Dulles was its director
23. Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, for example (97.1)
25. Ref’s second thought
27. Mindy Kaling played one on The Mindy Project
28. Potential petunia
29. They’re easy to clear (96.3)
31. Famous
33. Interviews for a far-off job, often
35. Talk to a crowd
36. Capable of performing, as a task
39. Brainstorm
41. “You sure about that?”
42. Prefix for diversity
43. Try to look more hipster, maybe (88.5)
46. One who may hog the covers
50. Selling very well
51. Gym unit
52. Fashion brand with a rhino logo
53. Launch sites
54. Play set in Capote’s apartment
55. Joe of The Irishman
57. Rod with a bat
58. Rocks in the board game Catan
59. Unimpressive, as a performance
60. Workers, datedly
62. Feature of a piano piece played adagio (95.9)
64. Part of a flight
67. Nest-egg funds
68. Assess quickly
69. Romantic dozen
70. Phrase in board-game instructions (103.5)
72. Got closer to catching
74. Sundance’s state
75. Fish in unadon
76. Rams quarterback Goff
77. Elaborate tricks
80. Prepare to feather
81. Snow-covered pair
82. Only country whose name starts with O
83. Gunk from a trunk
84. Hacksaw Ridge extras
86. Considered overnight
88. “Let’s schedule a call about this” (90.9)
91. Caviar, for instance
92. By ___ of (due to)
93. List-ending abbr.
94. Sit ___ by (take no action)
95. Ready for a truce, maybe
98. Reveled (in), as praise
100. Firebug’s felony
102. Help prove a libel case (105.9)
104. You may swim to one
106. Talking Heads head
110. Unpleasant ringing
111. You can find a local one in each of the theme entries
114. Attention from the press
115. Evening, on a marquee
116. Hits the roof?
117. The Breakfast Club costar of Molly
118. King, in Quito
119. Classic Pontiacs
120. AL East squad
121. New parents, for example
Down
1. Approximately
2. Inexperienced gamer
3. Jolly Roger, for instance
4. “Chill out!”
5. Prefix with centric
6. Beirut’s nat.
7. Yields (to)
8. Facebook thumbs-up
9. Neuters
10. “What ___ the odds?”
11. With The, program that CBS ran opposite Today for 13 years
12. Looking foolish
13. ___ Ark
14. The Nutcracker need
15. What juicers take
16. City of central Florida
17. Pricey cut
18. “Not so!”
24. Finished off
26. Laptop insertion
30. Taylor of Mayberry
32. Jim Croce’s “___ a Bottle”
34. Mark Moseley or Dustin Hopkins, for example
36. “How annoying!”
37. Item in a play
38. Lug
40. Eroded
42. Dampen, poetically
44. Eddie who won the Triple Crown twice
45. Rock Creek Park’s 1,754
46. Political analyst Michael
47. Molecule makeup
48. Overused idea
49. Calais cash
53. 1983 James Michener novel
56. Minnesota senator Tina
57. Sights for snorkelers
59. Unskilled workers
61. Fill a car with passengers
62. Fair or fiction preceder
63. Traveling actors
64. Makes close
65. Complete and utter
66. In the know
68. Plastic wrap since 1949
71. Alternative to oolong
72. Reproductive cell
73. Texans may speak with them
76. Hillary Clinton’s successor
78. “Oh, my!”
79. Shelf by a window
81. Attacking
83. Captures
85. Jet setting
87. Ten-legged sea creature
88. Neighbor of Mich.
89. Bad way to sell something
90. Ukulele player who was actually six-foot-one
92. Platforms for speakers
95. No longer sleeping
96. It was once yours?
97. Like think-tank publications
98. Popeye’s rival
99. Doomed
101. 44 of 45
103. Toiling away
105. Get to the bottom of something?
107. Agitate
108. Opposite of blanc
109. Cabell or Slaughter of baseball
112. Battery type
113. Fifth-grader’s age, often