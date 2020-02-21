February 2020 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Playwright’s product
7. Run
13. Achieves success
20. Cover up top
21. First game in a series
22. For all to see
23. *Cleveland Park institution that showed its first film in 1936
25. Periods with a “dawn”
26. Van ___UDC (Red Line station)
27. Breakfast slices
28. “Fuggedaboutit!”
30. Card-game cry
31. Grub
32. *He waved to DC crowds from a motorcade on November 5, 1948
36. Butler’s lover
40. Oregon governor Brown
43. “Amen!”
44. J. Crew publication
47. Major branch
49. Orioles owner Peter
53. *Capitol Hill restaurant that opened in 1960
55. Appalachian features
58. Old Angler’s ___
59. Pass along
60. Most broad
61. Part of a chess game
62. Aide
65. Wear on a runway
66. Nova ___
68. Blender setting
69. *Office building with a security lapse on June 17, 1972
72. Selected
73. Certain discriminator
75. Code name?
76. Supervised
78. Science-fiction author Stephenson
79. Frittata’s cousin
81. 1995 title role for Stallone
82. Humerus situation?
83. Wizard’s weapons
84. *NCAA men’s basketball champs of 1984
89. Thomas Circle is on it
91. Overflow (with)
93. Excedrin competitor
94. Earn
97. Surrounded by
99. “What have ___ to deserve this?”
100. *Clothing company founded in 1996 by St. John’s College High School/University of Maryland graduate Kevin Plank
104. Part of the eye
107. Spoil
108. Daybreak
109. Unfair allegation
111. “Hold on ___”
115. South American desert
119. *Her future residency in DC was determined in 2008
122. Frequent character in Kurosawa movies
123. In the kitchen, say
124. Piece in the Post, often
125.___ the cuffs on (arrested)
126. Person who may be “fearless”
127. Year of ___ (what January 25 begins on the Chinese calendar, like the years in the seven theme clues)
Down
1. Leave speechless
2. Handle the situation
3. Wagon wheel marks
4. WSJ article subjects, sometimes
5. Sunday bench
6. Like Tyler, among Presidents
7. Intimidating hairstyle
8. Mindlessly mimics
9. Straight from the bottle
10. Small crawler
11. She played Thelma
12. Sabermetrics statistic
13. Loaded person
14. Mass. ___ (Embassy Row’s street, casually)
15. London’s ___ Gardens
16. Before, in poetry
17. Play, as a banjo
18. Glazer of Broad City
19. Boxing champ Fury
24. Plus
29. Planning to vote for
31. Info on Starbucks menus
32. Edge of a skirt
33. Closely held beliefs
34. Prepares, as a sailboat
35. Tribe for whom a Western state is named
36. Spooky mo.
37. Derisive snort
38. Quelled hunger pains
39. Lamb’s pop
41. Someone on your side
42. Score with “all” in it
45. Bills worth eight bits apiece
46. Make unfair attacks
48. Chain or Key, for example
50. Goodfellasactor
51. Open to the public, as a gallery exhibition
52. Golf great Sam
54. It’s often salted
56. Proposition
57. Best Director winner for The Shape of Water
60. Bottom of the barrel
61. Spill cleaners
62. Drilling devices
63. Saw with one’s eyes closed
64. Hijab, e.g.
65. Slightest
67. She refuses to flatter Lear
68. Airline featured in Catch Me If You Can
70. Driving charge
71. She beat Navratilova in three French Open finals
74. Kansas city
77. Likely to stir up a little controversy
80. Job held by the Beatles’ “Lovely Rita”
81. Jane in G.I. Jane
83. Cook quickly
84. The ___ State (Idaho’s nickname)
85. Texan Cruz
86. Yoko with almost 5 million Twitter followers
87. Came out on top
88. The Nats’ division
90. 270 or 66, e.g.
92. Lobe’s locale
95. Letters before a viewpoint
96. Routine
98. Alexander Hamilton, e.g.
100. Amherst sch.
101. Birth-related
102. Histrionics
103. Bring together
105. He played Jim in The Doors
106. Upright
109. Covered a few feet
110. Grumpy Cat or Distracted Boyfriend, e.g.
111. Having the power
112. Ending meaning “reptile”
113. Stone who played Billie Jean King
114. Lacks the means to
116. Putter’s target
117. Hans of art
118. Actress Whitman of Good Girls
120. “___-ching!”
121. “Call on me, teacher!”