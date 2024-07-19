Two “Corpse Flowers” Will Bloom This Weekend at the Botanic Garden

Get ready for a real stinker: Two “Corpse Flowers” are set to bloom between July 19 and July 22 at the United States Botanic Garden. The large tropical flowers (“Amorphophallus Titanium”) are infamous for their unpredictable bloom cycles, towering stature, and pungent odor—think: rotting flesh and humid garbage.

Stephen Jones, Collections Supervisor at the Botanic Garden, estimates one plant could bloom as early as Friday, with the other following a day or two later. Two corpse flowers have already bloomed in 2024, but this is the first time this year that we could have two blooming in the same window.

“In the Botanic Garden, I’ve not seen that before, so we’re kind of rooting for that,” Jones says.

In the event that does occur, then yes, we could be dealing with double the smell. But the signature scent only occurs during the first 12 to 24 hours of blooming, so the plants would have to open within a short time period of each other.

Even if they don’t open at the same time, two sequential blooms at the Botanic Gardens is still an uncommon occurrence. USBG has a large collection with 35 plants, but blooms are unpredictable. Although there have already been two openings this year, there were none in 2023.

The US Botanic Garden (100 Maryland Ave., SW) is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. The corpse flower is located in the back of the garden’s “tropics” house. Tickets are not required.