These DC-Area Gyms and Fitness Studios Are Offering Membership Deals

Here it comes again: That stretch of January when gyms and workout studios across the region become packed with people committing to New Year’s resolutions. If you’re one of said people, here are some membership deals that DC-area fitness studios and gyms are currently offering:

Two weeks of unlimited classes for $99 at Fuse

New members can get two weeks of unlimited in-studio or livestreamed Pilates classes for $99 at Fuse on 14th Street (single classes usually cost $27). Check out the schedule here and purchase the promo here.

Up to 45% off a membership at Mint

Mint gym in Dupont Circle is also offering deals on its unlimited memberships for 2023. The gym has workout equipment and classes like yoga, cycling, HIIT, and more. Get 25 percent off a three-month membership and 45 percent off if you pay for all of 2023 before the end of December. Take a look at the promo here.

Three classes for $39 at Mind the Mat

Both the Arlington and Alexandria locations of Mind the Mat are offering a promo deal where new members can take three yoga, Pilates, or barre classes for $39. (Single classes are normally $22.) Take a look at some of their upcoming holiday classes and at the promo here.

Two weeks of classes for $30 at Extend Yoga

Extend Yoga in Bethesda is offering new members two weeks of unlimited classes—both in-person and virtual—for $30. You can see the schedule here and sign up for the free two weeks here.

Half-off enrollment and a free month at Washington Sports Clubs

Washington Sports Clubs–with facilities in Glover Park, Columbia Heights, Dupont Circle, and North Bethesda–is currently offering new members a promo where you’ll pay only half the enrollment fee and then get a free month’s membership. The deal ends December 31 at midnight. You can purchase the promo here.

Three unlimited weeks for $99 at Sweat DC

Sweat DC in Petworth is offering two deals for their strength and conditioning programs: Get a seven-day intro pass for $29 or three full weeks for $99. Take a look at the promos here.

Two weeks of unlimited rides for $99 at SoulCycle

SoulCycle is currently offering a few different deals for new riders, which you can take advantage of at their 14th Street, Georgetown, Clarendon, or Bethesda studios. Drop into a single class for $20, get three classes for $60, or get two weeks of unlimited rides for $99. See the promos here.

Get three classes for $50 at Barry’s Bootcamp

Barry’s Bootcamp first-timers can get a trio of classes for $50. The gym, which has studios in Dupont Circle and Arlington, specializes in HIIT classes. For members who can’t make it in-person, they also offer their workouts through their digital platform Barry’s X. Purchase the promo here.