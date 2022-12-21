Where to Find Brunch on New Year’s Day Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Kick off 2023 with free-flowing cocktails, brunch buffets, and pancake stacks on New Year’s Day. The holiday falls on a Sunday, so there are plenty of restaurants pouring mimosas and serving hangover-friendly dishes. Here’s where to go for the first meal of the year.

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Stop by the Georgetown spot on New Year’s Day for classic brunch dishes such as eggs Benedict and a croissant sandwich. Brunch is served from 8 AM to 3:30 PM, and reservations can be made online.

All Set

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Get groovy at a jazz brunch from 11:30 AM to 3 PM. Pair music with crab cake Benedict, Texas brisket hash, and pitchers of mimosas and bloody Marys. Reservations can be made online.

Ambar

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 523 8th St., SE

Dine on unlimited Balkan small plates at the Capitol Hill and Clarendon restaurants ($35 at the DC location; $43 in Clarendon). There’s also an option to add on bottomless brunch drinks for $9 in DC, or partake in 25 cent mimosas in Virginia. Reservations can be made online.

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

151 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Channel good fortune for 2023 with an entree of black-eyed peas, considered a lucky food. The staple is served with a side of bacon, braised collard greens, ham glazed with root beer, and buttery cornbread. The restaurant is also pouring $5 mimosas.

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th St., NE; 240 Massachusetts Ave., NE

In addition to the regular brunch menu, the bagel shop will offer their “Lox’d & Loaded” bloody Mary. The brunch cocktail’s garnish is a mini everything bagel stuffed with lox, cream cheese, capers and red onions. Brunch is served from 8 AM to 3 PM.

The Commentary

801 N Glebe Rd., Arlington

Diners will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco with their entree, and there’s a brunch buffet from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The spread includes an omelet station, carving station, cocktail bar, and non-alcoholic hemp mocktails. Reservations can be made online.

Destino’s

1280 4th St., NE

This Mexican restaurant in La Cosecha will serve a three-course brunch for $29. Choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert, and pair with $9 mimosas. The bubbly beverage can be made with classic orange juice or hibiscus tea and tamarind juice. Reservations can be made online.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Visit the tropical rooftop from 12 PM to 7 PM for a $45 bottomless brunch that includes one entree. Birria tacos, chicken tinga breakfast nachos, and crepes are on the menu, along with bloody Marys, mimosas, and margaritas. Reservations can be made online.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Locations in DC, MD, and VA

All locations will be open for the morning meal on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you’re dealing with a post-party hangover, there’s even brunch on Monday, January 2. The menu includes chicken and waffles, French toast filled with vanilla cream, and eggs Benedict.

The Imperial

2001 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan spot is serving brunch from 11 AM to 6 PM with offerings such as maple-bourbon French toast sticks, Reuben sliders, and Maine lobster rolls. Bottomless mimosas are also available for $45. There will be a bloody Mary bar on the heated outdoor terrace starting at 12 PM. Reservations can be made online.

Kingbird

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

Fill your plate—and your glass—with unlimited food and drinks at the Watergate’s restaurant. The buffet runs from 11 AM to 3 PM with gingerbread pancakes, crab Benedict, and an omelet station. $199 for adults, $95 for people 21 to seven years old, and free for children six and under. Reservations can be made online.

Lincoln

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

For $45, feast on unlimited small plates, an omelet bar, and a bubble waffle station. Bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys, and bellinis can also be added on for an extra $10. Brunch runs from 10 AM to 4 PM, and reservations can be made online.

Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Stick to the classic brunch mimosa or try the spiced bloody Mary, complete with a lobster claw, cocktail shrimp, and an oyster. The menu features crab chilaquiles and a Portuguese egg sandwich. Brunch is served from 11 AM to 3 PM, and reservations can be made online.

Teddy and the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

There are two bottomless brunch options for New Year’s Day: $55 for unlimited food and drinks, and $45 for food only. Brunch will take place from 10 AM to 4 PM with a waffle bar and omelet station. Reservations can be made online.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Toast $25 bottomless mimosas from 12 PM to 6 PM, or try an espresso and hot chocolate cocktail with Irish coconut cream. The island-inspired spot also serves buttermilk pancakes with coconut whipped cream. Reservations can be made online.

Yardbird

901 New York Ave., NW

Recover from the New Year’s Eve festivities with pressed juices, a crispy chicken sandwich, and lemon meringue pancakes. Brunch is served from 10 AM to 4 PM, and reservations can be made online.

