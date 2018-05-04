Food

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Leave a question now for our food critic, and she'll get to as many as possible on Friday morning.
Join us Friday, May 4, at 11 AM to chat with our food critic Ann Limpert. Do you have questions about our seemingly never-ending stream of Mexican spots? Where to cool down now that it suddenly feels like summer? Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can on Friday morning.

Ann: Happy Friday, everyone! Starting things off with an *amazing burger alert.* Have you been to Market Burger in Purcellville? Their thick, juicy patties, fashioned from local beef, remind me a little of the glory days of Ray’s Hell Burger. You can get ‘em with the standard toppings (American cheese, homemade bread-and-butter pickles, yellow mustard, etc.) or with things like tangy maple mustard, cheddar from an Upperville farm, and, for the time being, ramps. Yep, ’tis the season. Oh, and good skinny fries and Trickling Springs shakes on the side. Great stuff.

Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

